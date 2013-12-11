Fitch Rates International Investment Bank 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned International Investment Bank (IIB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of IIB reflects the expected support its eight member states would provide to the bank in case of need. The eight member states, which include Russia (BBB/Stable - 58% of allocated callable capital), had an average rating of 'BBB' as of 11 December 2013. IIB is being revived by its eight member states and will receive EUR100m fresh capital from its members in 2014-2015 to finance its ambitious new strategy. Fitch believes that member states', and particularly Russia's, commitment to revive the bank is strong and that they would be willing to support it in case of need. Although Russia is the dominant shareholder of the bank, IIB is rated one notch below that of the Russian sovereign. This reflects the governance structure of the bank, whereby each member state has an equal weight in the council irrespective of its capital contribution (including smaller member states such as Cuba, Vietnam or Mongolia), therefore potentially making decision-making more difficult in times of stress. Additionally, the collective influence of other member states on the bank is significant, as evidenced by their cumulative 42% of allocated callable capital. The revival of the bank has implied a complete overhaul of the business model, which has been agreed by shareholders. IIB is a small bank, with total assets of EUR400m at end-June 2013; it intends to grow aggressively in the coming years, focusing on loans to commercial banks and development banks in its member countries to on-lend to SMEs and to foster trade relations among member countries; it will also extend project financing to corporates in its member countries. IIB benefits from a robust capital base, largely unused over the past 20 years, and was almost debt-free at end-June 2013. Equity to assets ratio and capital adequacy ratio (based on Basel II standards) were respectively 89% and 84.6% at end-June 2013. This buffer will erode despite the capital increase as the loan book grows but Fitch expects capitalisation to remain strong and leverage moderate in the coming years. The bank has an extremely poor track record of credit risk in its loan portfolio and is in the process of addressing this legacy issue. At end-June 2013, NPLs accounted for 57% of gross loans (2012: 83.2%) as most loans extended before 2010 were impaired. However, virtually all NPLs are provisioned for and will be written off by end-2013, enabling the bank to clean up its balance sheet. Nonetheless, Fitch expects the bank to incur impairments as the loan book grows and seasons. Capital buffers are sufficient to absorb significant losses but profitability would be negatively affected. Profitability has been weak historically, even by industry standards, and Fitch expects it to remain low despite an expected rise in interest income as the loan book grows. This is likely to constrain IIB's ability to strengthen its equity base from profit generation to sustain the development of its activities. The management team of IIB, which has been significantly reorganised, is in the process of implementing a new risk management framework, which is slightly looser than usually observed in other sub-regional multilateral development banks. The framework is not yet fully implemented and despite the resumption of lending since 2012, it remains largely untested, and is currently a constraint on IIB's intrinsic credit quality. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a rating change are: -Shareholder rating changes: Any change in the rating of its main shareholder, Russia, is likely to result in an equivalent change in IIB's rating. -Commitment to support: The ratings could benefit from further evidence of shareholders' support to the bank, including through a clearer governance structure enabling each member state to exert influence on the bank in line with its ownership. Conversely, evidence of reluctance by member states to provide support would be detrimental to the rating. -Risk management track record: Over the medium term, the progressive building of a track record of prudent growth and effective credit risk management in the loan and treasury portfolios associated with compliance with the self-imposed prudential framework could be beneficial to the rating. ASSUMPTIONS -Fitch assumes that the EUR100m capital increase approved by the bank's council in 2013 will be fully disbursed on a timely basis by all participating member states in 2014- 2015. -Fitch assumes that the existing shareholding structure of IIB will not change materially. -Fitch assumes that the mandate and investment strategy of IIB will remain consistent with that outlined in Key Rating Drivers above. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks' dated 23 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 