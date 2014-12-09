Fitch Rates Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's Proposed Perpetual Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Vita (ISV; BBB+/Stable) proposed issue of perpetual fixed/floating subordinated notes a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The subordinated perpetual notes have a first call date in 2024. There will be a fixed annual coupon until the reset date and six months Euribor plus a spread thereafter. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' expected rating is two notches below ISV's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), reflecting below-average recovery prospects and material loss absorption features, in line with Fitch's criteria. The notes are eligible as Tier 1 for regulatory treatment of up to 50% of the required solvency margin and are expected to be grandfathered as Tier 1 capital under Solvency 2. The notes are subject to regulatory override and receive 100% equity credit in Fitch's internal risk-based capital calculation. Given the step-up on the reset date, Fitch has treated the notes as 100% debt in its financial leverage calculation. Fitch views this issue as negative for ISV's financial leverage, as the new notes are treated as 100% debt in Fitch's leverage calculations. Financial leverage, as calculated by Fitch, is expected to increase to around 24% from 13% at end-2013, based on a pro-forma calculation on 2013 results. Coverage of interest expenses is also expected to deteriorate, from a run-rate of 15x pre-issuance to around 8x. However, both leverage and coverage metrics post-issuance would remain commensurate with ISV's rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the subordinated debt issue is notched down from ISV's IDR and is therefore sensitive to any changes in that rating. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.