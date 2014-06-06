FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Rates Is Faktoring A.S. 'BBB'/Stable
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 6, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Rates Is Faktoring A.S. 'BBB'/Stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey’s Is Faktoring A.S. (Is Faktoring) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘BBB’, Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of ‘F3’, a National Long-term rating of ‘AAA(tur)’ and a Support rating of ‘2’. The Outlook on all Long-term ratings is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Is Faktoring ratings are equalised with those of its parent Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S (Isbank: BBB/Stable), reflecting Fitch’s view of Is Faktoring’s importance as a core subsidiary to the parent.

Is Faktoring uses its parent branding and bank branch networks to distribute products. Board members are drawn from the bank, as are many senior executives. Credit monitoring systems are aligned with those at the parent bank and several other risk systems are shared.

Is Faktoring is wholly owned by the Isbank Group through Is Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Is Leasing: BBB/Stable) and Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi A.S. (TSKB: BBB-/Stable). At end-2013, the top 25 exposures were equivalent to a high proportion (76%) of total lending and were all parent bank clients. At end-3Q13, Is Faktoring was the fourth-largest factoring company in the sector, with a 5.5% market share.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Is Faktoring’s ratings are sensitive to changes in Isbank’s IDRs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.