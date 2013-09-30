Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Securities LLC CP Programs 'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'F1' rating to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC's (JPMS) 3(a)(3) and 4(a)(2) commercial paper programs. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings primarily reflect Fitch's view that JPMS is a 'core' subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and thus the ratings of JPMS are equalized with those of JPM. Fitch believes that JPMS's business is integral to the overall group strategy, its revenue, and is highly integrated within the JPM business. JPMS has benefited from and continues to benefit from financial support from JPM in the form of direct capital and funding. Fitch believes this support from JPM will continue and is a key rating driver. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of JPMS are based on its close affiliation with its parent JPMorgan Chase & Co, and as such, any rating actions at JPM would result in rating actions at JPMS. Fitch has assigned the following rating: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC --Commercial Paper 'F1'. Contact: Primary Analyst Meghan Neenan Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Committee Chairperson Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012) --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012) --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Securities Firms Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.