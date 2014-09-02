Fitch Rates KDB's Senior Unsecured USD Notes 'AA-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Korea Development Bank's (KDB; AA-/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated long-term senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. While the size of the notes has yet to be determined, the tenor will be 5.5 years. The bank plans to use the proceeds from the new issue for its general operations, including extending foreign currency loans and repaying maturing debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is equalised with South Korea's rating to reflect the government's de-facto solvency guarantee and its commitment to its controlling or strategic stakes in the bank in light of the importance of the bank's policy roles in the system. According to Article 44 of the KDB Act, the government is responsible for any losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's reserves. KDB is effectively 100%-owned by the state through its parents KDB Financial Group (KDB FG) and Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC; AA-/Stable). Its key policy roles include bailing-out or restructuring troubled or failed corporates, funding foreign currency for the system, and financing long-term social-infrastructure projects. Under the new KDB Act, which was passed in May 2014 and takes effect on 1 January 2015, KDB, KDB FG and KoFC will be merged to form a new KDB. This will reverse the process started in 2009 to privatise KDB. The main protection for debt holders, the solvency guarantee from the government, remains in the new KDB Act. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of KDB would be directly affected by changes to South Korea's ratings. The ratings on the KDB would be reviewed if the government does not provide capital support in a timely manner. Negative action may also result if there is a significant change to the importance of the bank's policy roles or evidence that the government is not committed to a controlling/strategic stake, which in turn could lead to a change in or removal of the solvency guarantee. This appears unlikely. Contacts: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.