(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Kimco Realty
Corporation (NYSE: KIM).
Net proceeds are expected to be utilized for secured debt
repayment and general
corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for
KIM follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KIM's large, diversified portfolio, its
generally consistent
and conservative credit metrics over the last five years, and
its demonstrated
strong access to capital. KIM has made progress reducing its
elevated leverage
that resulted from the Kimstone transaction, and it targets net
debt to adjusted
EBITDA (per its own calculations) of 5x - 5.5x, which compares
to leverage of
5.9x at Dec. 31, 2016.
RESTORING HEADLINE METRICS
KIM has reduced leverage over the past few quarters to 5.6x for
the year and
quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016, respectively. This compares to 6.3x
immediately
following the close of the Kimstone transaction at the end of
the first quarter
of 2015. Kimco acquired Blackstone's 67% interest in Kimstone,
an unconsolidated
joint venture, in February 2015 for $925 million including
assumed debt. KIM's
leverage was 6.0x when including 50% of preferred stock as debt
for the year
ended Dec. 31, 2016.
Fitch projects that KIM's fixed charge coverage (FCC) will
remain strong through
2018, reaching the mid-3x range. Fitch anticipates the company
will redeem its
preferred stock through the rating horizon which would further
bolster its FCC.
DURABLE OPERATING CASH FLOWS FROM ENVIRONMENT & DIVERSIFICATION
The scale, diversification, and laddered leasing within KIM's
portfolio provide
for generally durable cash flows from operations. 10.3% of lease
revenues expire
on average in 2017 and 2018 including month-to-month leases
(4.6% assuming
tenants exercise extension options). Pro rata leasing spreads
grew a combined
12% for the full year 2016, a continuation of the strong leasing
performance of
11.1% in 2015 and 8.8% in 2014.
Limited new supply for shopping centers and a generally
accommodative economic
backdrop have supported positive growth as measured by
same-store net operating
income (SSNOI) and same-store occupancy. Fitch assumes SSNOI
will grow 3%
annually in 2017 and 2018 similar to the level of average growth
from 2014 -
2016.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
KIM maintains adequate contingent liquidity in the form of
unencumbered assets
coverage of net unsecured debt (UA/UD) in the low 2x when
stressing unencumbered
NOI at an 8% capitalization rate. KIM's UA/UD ratio has steadily
increased over
the past few years as it replaced non-income producing and
non-real estate
assets with income producing unencumbered assets while also
consolidating or
fully purchasing unencumbered joint venture assets.
Fitch also estimates KIM retained about $100 million of
operating cash flow in
2016 based on its 81.8% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
payout ratio. The
company's payout ratio is consistent with the REIT median in
Fitch's rated
universe.
KIM's liquidity is sufficient at 1.7x for the period of Jan. 1,
2017 to Dec. 31,
2018 pro forma for the unsecured issuance proceeds. Fitch views
KIM as having
above-average access to capital through-the-cycle which is a key
qualitative
factor supporting the ratings.
INCREASING DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE
KIM curtailed larger development projects coming out of the
downturn and instead
focused on smaller redevelopment and expansion projects, until
recently. Larger
development projects have returned to the pipeline and KIM's
cost-to-complete
active projects has risen to 3% of gross assets at Dec. 31, 2016
which is
manageable but the trend of growing exposure to unfunded costs
and incomplete
projects is something Fitch will continue to monitor as a
potential credit
concern.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the issuer
will maintain
leverage consistent with its financial policies and appropriate
for the rating
through the forecast period, which would be within the low- to
mid-5x range. The
Outlook also reflects the accommodative operating environment
for the sector
being offset in part by increasing development exposure.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between KIM's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis', available at 'www.fitchratings.com',
the securities
are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that
would likely
result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KIM include:
--SSNOI growth of 3% annually in 2017 and 2018, which reflects
contractual rent
escalations and improved leasing spreads;
--Recurring maintenance capital expenditures to approximate
9%-10% of revenue;
--Overall development and redevelopment expenditures of $815
million through
2018;
--Unsecured debt issuances utilized to finance maturing secured
and unsecured
obligations;
--Equity issuances used to redeem preferreds and reduce
leverage;
--Annual acquisitions of $250 million in 2017 and 2018;
--Annual divestitures of $150 million 2017 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum for KIM's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation leverage sustaining below 5x (leverage was
5.6x at
year-end Dec. 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
was 3.0x at year-end 2016).
The following factor may result in negative momentum for KIM's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of coverage sustaining below 2x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates KIM as follows:
Kimco Realty Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock 'BBB-'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Recurring JV distributions are added to EBITDA to calculate
leverage and fixed
charge coverage;
--Fitch has adjusted recurring operating EBITDA by $125 million
per year to
reflect estimated recurring cash distributions from joint
venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
taking the average
($37.5 million) of the issuer's stated cash working capital
needs of $25 million
to $50 million and considering that portion of cash otherwise
unavailable to
repay debt.
