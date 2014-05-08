Fitch Rates La Caixa's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona's (La Caixa; BBB-/Negative) issue of EUR1bn of senior unsecured fixed-rate notes a rating of 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' rating is aligned with the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of La Caixa, based on the direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured nature of the notes. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of the senior unsecured notes is primarily sensitive to the same factors as the Long-term IDR of La Caixa (see "Fitch Affirms La Caixa at 'BBB-' on Announcement of Reorganisation Plans", dated 14 April 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). As part of the reorganisation announced by La Caixa's Board of Directors on 10 April 2014, the notes may be transferred to Criteria CaixaHolding, S.A.U. (Criteria), a wholly-owned holding company, resulting in Criteria becoming the obligor. Should this occur, Fitch may transfer the debt ratings to Criteria, which will likely be rated at the same level as La Caixa, in the absence of any additional change in the organisational structure, and/or material developments in the funding profile and investment policy. Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203 530 1012 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.