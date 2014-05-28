RPT-Fitch Rates Ladbrokes' 5.125% 2022 Wholesale and Retail GBP Bond 'BB(EXP)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Ladbrokes plc’s (Ladbrokes; BB/Stable) proposed senior unsecured 5.125% 2022 wholesale and retail GBP bond a ‘BB (EXP)’ expected rating. The assignment of the final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The bond is being issued to diversify funding sources, to reduce reliance on bank debt and to extend Ladbrokes’s debt maturity profile. Fitch believes the proceeds will be used to repay Ladbrokes’s drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) debt as well as for general corporate purposes. There will therefore be no increase in gross or net debt initially as a result of the bond issue. The bond is being issued by finance subsidiary Ladbrokes Group Finance plc and guaranteed by Ladbrokes.

The bond is rated at the same level as Ladbrokes’s Issuer Default Rating of ‘BB’ as it will rank equally with the company’s senior unsecured debt, including the existing GBP225m 2017 bond and RCF debt.

Ladbrokes’s current ratings reflect a difficult UK betting environment, risks to the future profitability of Ladbrokes’ on-line business and its high leverage at end-2013 (3.8x on an adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage basis), which is likely to remain at or above 3.0x by end-2016.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

Weak UK trading

After a difficult 2013 betting shop environment characterised by higher-than-inflation cost increases, particularly in content costs, UK retail profitability for 2014 will be negatively impacted by an increase in machine games duty (MGD) to 25% from 20%, which could reduce operating profits at Ladbrokes by up to GBP22m in a full year.

High Digital Transformation Costs

Ladbrokes was off to a slow start in the digital market and has been underperforming in what is becoming a transformational requirement for a modern betting business. Fitch views the company’s five-year partnership with Playtech positively as it provides access to up-to-date technology and know-how. All transitional changes are expected to be complete by end- 1H14, and the effects on digital’s performance from 2H14 should be positive.

Ladbrokes has, however, confirmed a continued high level of capex in FY14 for its digital operations, amid a fierce advertising and expensive marketing battle among large betting groups to attract new active and profitable customers. In Fitch’s view it is uncertain whether or not the re-launch of Ladbrokes’s digital operations will translate into sustained higher profits in 2014 and 2015.

Maintained Dividends

Higher-than-expected operating costs in 2013 negatively affected the company’s free cash flow generation and thus its deleveraging efforts last year. Despite this reduced cash flow generation, Ladbrokes continues its shareholder-friendly policy with its decision to maintain its dividend policy (GBP81m in 2013). While this shows the degree of confidence of management in the business it nonetheless constrains cash flow available for debt service.

Deleveraging Slowing

Following weak operating cash flow in 2013 and stable dividends, Ladbrokes’s de-leveraging has stalled. Leverage increased to 3.8x at end-2013 from 2.7x at end-2012, and Fitch does not expect it to fall below 3.0x before 2016. This reduces financial flexibility at a time of strong competition in the betting market.

FOBT Gaming Regulation

The UK government has recently set out plans for improving player protection on fixed odds-betting terminals (FOBT). These involve letting players control their gaming choices and the amount they spend. The measures include customers who want to bet over GBP50 on a FOBT having to pay over-the-counter, machines displaying a choice of set limits on spending by customer, customer accounts allowing players to track their own spending and warning messages and pauses to allow players to be more aware of their gambling. Lastly the proposals strengthen the voluntary self-exclusion system, so that players can make a single request to be banned from betting shops on a wider basis.

If the UK government introduces new gaming-amount limit restrictions on fixed odds-betting terminals (FOBT), Ladbrokes will probably be more affected than its close competitor William Hill. This is because over 50% of Ladbrokes’s UK retail operating profits comes from FOBT terminals and the company currently has a weaker digital platform than William Hill.

Solid Liquidity

The group has strong liquidity with over GBP365m of available cash and undrawn committed facilities at end-2013. Ladbrokes does not face any meaningful debt maturities until 2016, when the group’s GBP540m bilateral facility falls due while its GBP225m bond only matures in March 2017.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:

- Further strengthening of operations with an established competitive profile in online gaming, a stabilised UK retail business and lower reliance on the UK market

- Positive FCF on a sustained basis

- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x

- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x (end-2013: 2.7x)

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- Further material deterioration in UK retail operating profits, adverse regulatory developments and no significant improvement in digital operating profits

- FCF in negative territory

- FFO adjusted net leverage rising towards 4.0x due to continued weak trading, or for over 12 to 18 months due to M&A activity

- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x