RPT-Fitch rates Lai Fung's CNY notes final 'BB-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Lai Fung Holdings Ltd’s (Lai Fung, BB-/Stable) CNY1.8bn 6.875% senior notes due 2018 a final rating of ‘BB-'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 15 February 2013.

Key Rating Drivers

Recurring earnings support ratings: Lai Fung’s stable rental income generated from its prime location properties and a healthy financial profile warrant a higher rating than ‘B+’ rated Chinese homebuilders that generate double its EBITDA. Lai Fung’s EBITDA for investment properties/gross interest expenses of 1.5x and total debt/adjusted property assets of 0.24x in financial years ending 31 July 2012 indicated sufficient headroom to meet its current debt obligations. Its ratings are, however, constrained by its small scale relative to the expansion of investment properties the company is undertaking.

Small scale, project concentration: Lai Fung’s small scale means that it has only one sizeable investment property, Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza, which contributed 74% of its rental revenue of HKD474m in 2012. This asset concentration had caused Lai Fung’s rental EBITDA interest coverage to weaken considerably below 1.0x between 2008 and 2010 when it undertook a major upgrading of Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza. Outside of this period, Lai Fung’s rental EBITDA interest coverage was at least 1.5x between 2006 and 2012.

Debt funded expansion: Lai Fung’s debt will increase to help fund committed capex and to invest for future growth, thus weakening its credit metrics until its new assets start contributing income from 2015. Fitch expects that its current and future investments in investment properties will be in excess of HKD2bn over the next five years, resulting in accumulated negative free cash flow of above HKD1.5bn. This means that Lai Fung’s 2012 rental EBITDA of HKD309m will grow slower than the increase in interest expenses before 2015.

Prime location properties: Lai Fung’s investment properties in Shanghai and Guangzhou will benefit from China’s continued strong economic growth. Its key asset, Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza, is located in a prime location attracting high quality tenants.

Financially prudent track record: Lai Fung has maintained a low loan-to-value ratio of below 30% and adequate liquidity even as its property assets have grown 140% between 2006 and 2012. The company’s financial prudence was also demonstrated in 2009 and 2010 where property development sales outstripped development expenditure, generating positive operating cash flow. Furthermore, the company has access to diversified funding sources in both onshore and offshore debts as well as equity funding.

Parent co-operation supports growth: Lai Fung can now allow its largest shareholder Lai Sun Development Company Limited (LSD) to participate in its Chinese projects where Lai Fung has control. This follows the lifting of an anti-competition restriction on LSD to participate in Chinese projects in 2012. Furthermore, access to group funding allows Lai Fung to compete for larger projects in prime locations to enhance its portfolio.

Rating Sensitivities:

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses falling below 1.0x on a sustained basis

-total debt/property assets exceeding 0.4x on a sustained basis

-increase of development assets to above 25% (22% in 2012) of total property assets

Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months due to Lai Fung’s small operational scale and high capex resulting in negative free cash flow. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-EBITDA from investment properties rising above HKD600m and EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis