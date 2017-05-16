Fitch Rates Logan's Proposed USD Senior Notes 'BB-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Logan Property Holdings Company Limited's (BB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'BB-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as Logan's senior unsecured rating because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured obligations. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. Logan's ratings are supported by its well-located land bank in Shenzhen city and the Guangdong region. This provides the company with stronger contracted sales and margin visibility over the next 24 months compared with rated peers of similar size. KEY RATING DRIVERS Leverage to Increase: Fitch expects Logan's leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, to rise to 40%-45% in the next 12-18 months. Its 2016 leverage increased to 37%, from 32% in 2015, after it acquired well-located sites in Shenzhen to reposition its land bank. Fitch expects the company to replenish its land bank in Shenzhen from 2017, mostly via redevelopment projects due to the limited land parcels available in the open market. This may result in lower land cost and more spread-out land payment terms. Robust Contracted Sales, Margins Maintained: The company's contracted sales have increased by over 40% a year since 2014, to CNY29 billion in 2016. The Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin widened to 30% in 2016, compared with 26% in 2014. Fitch expects average selling prices to improve given Logan's well-positioned land bank, although sales by gross floor area are likely to drop. Fitch expects the company to meet its consolidated contracted sales target of CNY35 billion for the next 12-18 months and maintain its margin at 29%-30% over the next two years. Cash Outflow for JVs: Fitch expects Logan to buy back stakes in its joint ventures (JVs) held by financial investors once contracted sales in these projects start in 2017. Logan says these investors have committed CNY8.7 billion to the JVs. Fitch expects a cash outflow of around CNY4.4 billion in 2017 related to these stake purchases, which will leave CNY4.3 billion to be purchased later. Concentration Risks: Fitch believes the well-located and high-quality land bank mitigates Logan's concentration risks over the next year or two. Logan's contracted sales are highly concentrated in the Guangdong region, with Shenzhen city contributing around 43% of 2016 contracted sales. The cities of Shenzhen, Shantou, Foshan and Nanning - all in the Pearl River Delta region - accounted for over 80% of contracted sales in 2015 and 2016. Fitch expects Shenzhen to continue to account for 30%-45% of Logan's total attributable contracted sales in 2017-2018. However, the concentration in Guangdong means Logan's sales performance is strongly correlated with the local economy and local policy changes compared with developers that have more geographically diversified operations. DERIVATION SUMMARY Logan's contracted sales are comparable with other 'BB-' rated Chinese developers that have contracted sales of CNY28billion-32 billion. These peers include KWG Property Holding Limited (BB-/Stable), China Aoyuan Property Group Limited (BB-/Stable) and CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (BB-/Positive). Logan's EBITDA margin is also similar to that of margin-focused homebuilders such as KWG and Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (BB-/Stable). The increase in Logan's leverage to 37% at end-2016 puts it in line with that of peers such as KWG, with leverage of 40%-42%, Yuzhou's 38%-42% and Times Property Holdings Limited (B+/Positive), with 38%-40%. No Country Ceiling or parent/subsidiary aspects affect the rating. Operating environment risks make it unlikely for companies in this sector to be rated above 'BBB+'. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Contracted sales by gross floor area to decrease by 35% in 2017 and increase by 2% in 2018 - Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 60% in 2017 and 2% in 2018 - EBITDA margin stays at 29%-30% in 2017-2018 - Cash out flow of around CNY4.4 billion in 2017 to buy back financial investors' JV stakes RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Substantial increase in its scale, with annual attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY30 billion - Sustained leadership position in key cities in the greater Guangdong area - Achieving sustainable neutral or positive cash flow from operation - EBITDA margin sustained above 30% - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 35% Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Net debt/adjusted inventory above 45% for a sustained period - EBITDA margin below 25% for a sustained period LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: Logan had CNY15 billion of cash on hand, including CNY1.2 billion of restricted cash, at end-2016, compared with short-term debt of CNY5.1 billion. The company had a high cash collection ratio of above 90% for the past two years. Over 75% of Logan's total debt is denominated in Chinese yuan, as the company continued to tap onshore debt markets, including CNY7.4 billion raised in 2016. 