HONG KONG, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Longfor
Properties Co.
Ltd.'s (BBB-/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a
'BBB-(EXP)' expected
rating.
The notes are rated at the same level as Longfor's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute its direct and senior unsecured
obligations. The final
rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
China-based Longfor's ratings are supported by its established
homebuilding
operations, which have been generating healthy cash flow that
the company has
used to expand its investment property (IP) business. The IP
business is likely
to generate around CNY2.5 billion-3.0 billion in rental revenue
a year in
2017-2018 (2016: CNY1.9 billion).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Established, Diversified Homebuilder: Longfor has built a
defensive business
covering over 20 Tier 1 and 2 cities in China. In 2016, around
31% of its 41.5
million square metres (sq m) of land bank was in western China,
where Longfor is
a leading player, with a strong brand name in key cities such as
Chongqing and
Chengdu. Longfor's expansion outside western China has reduced
contracted sales
from the region to 22% of total sales in 2016 from 41% in 2013.
Early Mover in Land Replenishment: Longfor added land in cities
such as Beijing,
Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing and Suzhou in 2015, before prices
ran up in 2016.
This head start in land replenishment is likely to support
contracted sales
growth for the next two years and improve its profitability.
These cities, which
accounted for 49% of the gross floor area (GFA) Longfor acquired
in 2015, made
up over 45% of its 2016 contracted sales and over 25% of its GFA
sold. In
addition, Longfor replenished land in Beijing and Hangzhou in
1H16, but not in
Shanghai, Nanjing or Suzhou, as land prices in these cities had
risen rapidly.
Longfor is focused on acquiring land in cities with lagging
growth, such as
Jinan and Qingdao, which accounted for around 40% of Longfor's
total GFA
acquired in 2016.
Quality IP Portfolio: Fitch expects Longfor to continue to
expand its IP
portfolio in 2017-2019. Longfor's urban retail malls in prime
locations in
Chongqing, Chengdu, Beijing and Hangzhou made up over 80% of its
IP portfolio,
with the rest made up of community malls that are part of its
large residential
projects. Fitch estimates the GFA of Longfor's retail malls
increased by CAGR of
34.7% to 1.9 million sq m over 2011-2016, and we expect this to
increase to 2.5
million-2.7 million sq m by 2017-2018. Its IP revenue increased
to CNY1.9
billion in 2016 from only CNY0.4 billion in 2011. Longfor has
maintained a high
occupancy rate of over 95% for past four years in spite of the
expansion, and we
forecast the occupancy rate at 93% over 2017-2019.
Positive Operating Cash Flow: Fitch expects Longfor to continue
to generate
positive cash flow from operations (CFO) in 2017 and 2018,
extending a trend
that started in 2012. The continued positive CFO will support
the gradual
expansion of its homebuilding and IP businesses. Longfor
typically adds two to
three new malls a year for its IP business, which was the key
contributor of its
negative free cash flow. Fitch estimates that Longfor maintained
neutral
operating cash flow for its homebuilding business segment
between 2012 and 2016,
even though it more than doubled its contracted sales.
Healthy Financials: We expect Longfor's business profile to
continue
strengthening. Contracted sales in January-May 2017 was CNY76
billion, which was
79% of Fitch's full-year forecast of around CNY96 billion, and
compared with
CNY88 billion in 2016 and CNY54 billion in 2015. Fitch forecasts
Longfor's
recurring rental revenue to rise by 20% to around CNY2.3 billion
in 2017. Fitch
expects Longfor's leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted
inventory
(including IP valued at higher of cost or 5% yield), of 31% in
2016 to be little
changed for the next 12-18 months, while its total contracted
sales to total
debt should improve from 1.5x in 2016.
Access to Low-Cost Funding: Longfor has access to diversified
funding sources
and strong access to both domestic and offshore bond markets and
banks. Its
average cost of borrowing fell to 4.9% in 2016 from 6.7% in 2012
after the
company refinanced its offshore debt, which also extended the
offshore debt's
average maturity. Fitch expects Longfor's interest costs to
remain low, with
management's focus on maintaining ample liquidity and ready
access to various
funding channels helping to support its ratings.
Constrained by IP Expansion: Longfor's rental revenue of CNY1.9
billion for 2016
was still insufficient to cover its cash investments in this
segment of CNY3
billion-5 billion. This was, however, an improvement from 2014,
when its rental
income was CNY876 million and its cash investments in IP was
CNY3.8 billion. The
scale of its IP business is still small and accounted for less
than 15% of its
total EBITDA, leaving the company reliant on its homebuilding
operation to
support its IP expansion and resulting in persistent negative
free cash flow for
this segment.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Longfor has had stable and healthy positive cash flow from
operations (CFO)
since 2012. The continued positive CFO will support the gradual
expansion of its
homebuilding and IP businesses. It is well-positioned among its
peers. Its 2016
contracted sales of CNY88 billion is comparable with peers rated
'BBB-' to
'BB+', and its EBITDA margin of 22% in 2015-2016 is comparable
with 'BBB' to
'BBB+' rated peers, such as China Resources Land Ltd
(BBB+/Stable) and China
Vanke Co., Ltd (BBB+/Stable). Longfor's leverage of around
30%-32% is comparable
with that of Shimao Property Holding Limited (BBB-/Stable).
No Country Ceiling or parent/subsidiary aspects affect Longfor'
s rating.
Operating environment risks make it difficult for companies in
this sector to be
rated above 'BBB+'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
-Investment property income reaches CNY2.5 billion-3.0 billion
in 2017-2018
-Contracted sales by GFA to decrease by 0%-6% over 2017-2019
-Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 2%
for 2017-2019
-EBITDA margin of around 22%-23% in 2017-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory (investment property valued at
higher of cost or
5% yield) sustained above 40%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 1.0x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 22%
- Sustained weakening of cash flow from operations
Developments that may individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-Net debt/adjusted inventory (investment property valued at
higher of cost or 5%
yield) sustained below 30%
-The company's investment property operation stabilises at a
larger scale and
generates substantially higher recurring income.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Longfor had CNY17 billion of cash, of
which CNY0.1 billion
was restricted, at end-2016. The company has made opportunistic
early repayment
for most of its US dollar debt financing in the past. Fitch
expects the group to
maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land
premium payments
and debt obligations during 2016-2018 due to its diversified
funding channels
and flexible land acquisition strategy.
