Fitch Rates Marsh & McLennan's New Debt Issues 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB+' to Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (MMC) new issues of $300 million of 2.35% senior notes due 2019 and $500 million of 3.50% senior notes due 2025. A full list of MMC's ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects MMC to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of the outstanding principal amount of its existing $230 million 5.75% senior notes due 2015 and its existing $399 million 9.25% senior notes due 2019. As proceeds appear likely to be used largely to refinance existing debt at a lower coupon rate, Fitch expects that MMC's key credit ratios will continue to approximate recent levels once the transactions are complete. Fitch generally views the prefunding of maturing debt favorably since it eliminates refinancing risk and improves the company's long-term liquidity profile from lower interest expense and extended debt maturities. MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin, debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and EBITDA-to interest coverage ratios have each been consistently strong relative to the current rating category and are projected to remain so following the incremental debt issue. In the first half of 2014, MMC's EBITDA-to interest coverage ratio and trailing 12 month debt-to-EBITDA ratio were strong for the current rating category at approximately 18.1x and 1.4x, respectively. MMC appears positioned to sustain its recent performance levels in the near to medium term due to a largely stable commercial pricing environment and gradually improving macroeconomic environment. In the first half of 2014, MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin was 20.3%. The company's Risk & Insurance Services (RIS) and Consulting segments both reported organic revenue growth and year over year margin expansion during the period. Looking forward, MMC's operating results could benefit from moderate growth in underlying insured exposure growth derived from a modestly growing global economy. This benefit will be partially offset by a flattening primary insurance pricing improvement and significant rate softening in most reinsurance lines. These trends should have a modest net favorable impact on top-line growth in MMC's RIS and Consulting segments. RATING SENSITIVITIES Longer-term rating triggers that could result in a rating upgrade include sustained consolidated EBIT operating margins of 15% or better, accompanied by debt-to-EBITDA ratios consistently under 1.3 and EBITDA-to-interest ratios consistently in excess of 12.0x. Key ratings triggers that could lead to a rating downgrade if observed over a sustained period of time include MMC's debt-to-EBITDA multiple exceeding 2.0x or the company's EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio deteriorating to levels below 8.0x. Additionally, Fitch could downgrade MMC's ratings if the company incurred additional, material charges arising from litigation or regulatory rulings. Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. --$300 million 2.35% senior debt due 2019 'BBB+'; --$500 million 3.50% senior debt due 2025 'BBB+'. Fitch's current ratings for MMC are as follows: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial paper 'F2'; --$230 million 5.75% senior debt due 2015 'BBB+'; --$249 million 2.30% senior debt due 2017 'BBB+'; --$248 million 2.55% senior debt due 2018 'BBB+'; --$399 million 9.25% senior debt due 2019 'BBB+'; --$497 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 'BBB+'; --$595 million 3.50% senior notes due 2024 'BBB+'; --$248 million 4.5% senior debt due 2023 'BBB+'; --$297 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 