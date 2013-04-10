Fitch Rates Mediocredito Trentino Alto Adige S.p.A. 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Mediocredito Trentino Alto Adige S.p.A. (MTAA) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', a Short-term IDR of 'F2', Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' and Support Rating (SR) of '2'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE MTAA's IDRs and SR are based on support from its main shareholders, the Autonomous Province of Trento ('A'/Negative/'F1'), the Autonomous Province of Bolzano ('A'/Negative/'F1') and the Region of Trentino Alto Adige, which jointly hold a 52.5% stake in the bank. Fitch believes that MTAA's role in supporting the local economy means that it is strategic to the main shareholders and that timely support would be forthcoming if needed. The Negative Outlooks mirror those on the ratings of the shareholders. MTAA's VR primarily reflects the bank's small size, its weak profitability and deteriorating asset quality and its dependence on wholesale funding, which is mitigated by access to liquidity from its shareholders, but also its acceptable capitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and SR The bank's IDRs are based on support from its majority public sector shareholders. MTAA performs an important role for the public sector in its home region and has close links with the local mutual banking sector (Banche di Credito Cooperativo; BCC sector) which hold 36.6% of MTAA's capital. The provinces consider MTAA as a vehicle to pursue their economic policies which in Fitch's opinion means that their propensity to provide support is high. Moreover, MTAA provides products and services, typically medium- to longer-term loans to clients of the BCCs. In Fitch's opinion, the two provinces have strong financial flexibility, which is also reflected in their ratings which are two notches above Italy's sovereign rating ('BBB+'/Negative). The shareholders have provided support in the form of funding in the past, which in the agency's opinion demonstrates their ability to intervene if needed. The propensity to support is underpinned by the presence of a shareholders' pact between the largest shareholders, which Fitch however considers relatively loosely worded. This pact includes provisions to provide funds to MTAA if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SR MTAA's IDRs and SR are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the ability or propensity of its main shareholders to provide support. A downgrade of the provinces would result in a downgrade of MTAA's IDRs and put pressure on the SR. The SR and IDRs are also sensitive to a change in the strategic importance of MTAA, including the case of a change in the ownership structure, which Fitch currently does not expect. As MTAA operates as a bank in Italy, its IDR is effectively capped at the sovereign rating and therefore is ultimately sensitive to a downgrade of Italy. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR MTAA's VR reflects the bank's small size and its operation as a provider of longer term lending to the corporate sector. Asset quality is deteriorating and impaired loans reached a high 13% of gross loans at end 2012. Specific loan impairment allowance coverage of impaired loans declined to a low 24% and Fitch expects the coverage to increase to a level that is more in line with peers'. Including coverage offered by collateral, the coverage ratio of total problem loans increased to about 120% at end 2012. However, collateral is exposed to the risk of a drop in value, as most of it is in the form of real estate. At end 2012, MTAA's EUR385m securities portfolio was 57% invested in government bonds, and EUR147m were invested in banks bonds. MTAA's operating profitability has historically been low as earnings have suffered from high cost of funding. Loan impairment charges severely hit net income in 2012, which more than halved, while profitability remained stable at the pre impairment level. Fitch expects the bank's net result to remain under pressure in 2013 and 2014 in a weak operating environment. The bank relies on wholesale funding which accounted for about 90% of non-equity funding at end-June 2012. By March 2013, the bank had already covered about a quarter of its 2013 funding needs. Fitch expects that the bank's shareholders would provide ordinary support to underpin liquidity if needed. This could take the form of deposits or the investment in bonds issued by MTAA, directly or through the provinces' subsidiaries, which include Cassa del Trentino ('A'/Negative/'F1'). The bank's capitalisation with a Fitch Core Capital/risk-weighted assets ratio of 13.8% at end-June 2012, was only acceptable given its absolute size and the bank's deteriorating asset quality. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR MTAA's VR is sensitive to a further deterioration of its asset quality if growing loan impairment charges put capitalisation under pressure. A material improvement in asset quality, which Fitch does not expect in 2013 and 2014 would be required for MTAA's VR to be upgraded. The VR is also sensitive to changes in the bank's liquidity as its reliance on wholesale funding is mitigated by access to liquidity from its shareholders. Less access to funding from the BCC or the public sector shareholders would put the VR under pressure. 