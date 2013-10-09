Fitch Rates Merrill Lynch International's IDRs 'A/F1'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) subsidiary, Merrill Lynch International's (MLI) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'A' and 'F1', respectively. Additionally, Fitch has assigned MLI a Support Rating of '1'. Fitch views MLI as a core subsidiary of BAC, and as such, believes that MLI plays a key role in BAC's overall business. Fitch believes that a potential default of MLI would constitute large reputational risk to BAC that could threaten the viability of the overall franchise, and thus Fitch believes that BAC's consolidated operations would unquestionably support the MLI entity. Therefore, Fitch has equalized MLI's ratings with those of BAC. To the extent that Fitch's view of support for banks evolves, thereby impacting BAC's ratings, this would flow through to MLI's ratings given that they have been equalized with those of BAC. Fitch's views regarding evolving perspectives on support were recently articulated in two special reports, 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' both dated Sept. 11, 2013. Additionally, Fitch has assigned a Stable Rating Outlook to MLI's Long-term IDR, which is consistent with the Rating Outlook for BAC given Fitch's view of the core nature of the MLI subsidiary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING MLI's Long and short-term IDRs, and Support Rating are aligned with BAC's based on Fitch's view of the core nature of the MLI subsidiary to BAC's overall operations. BAC's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and therefore is based on support from the U.S. authorities. The IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's unchanged view that there is an extremely high probability that BAC would receive support from the authorities if required because of the bank's systemic importance domestically and internationally. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING MLI's IDR's and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of sovereign support for BAC. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the U.S., as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch downgrading SRFs in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in" is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. Any downgrade of BAC's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the bank's Long-term IDR and therefore a downgrade in MLI's IDR. BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits, loans, branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card issuance. Following its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., BAC became one of the top financial institutions in wealth management and investment banking. Fitch rates the following: Merrill Lynch International --Long-term IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Support '1'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 09, 2012); --'U.S. Banks - Sovereign Support - When Does it End' (Dec. 15, 2011); --'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (Sept. 11, 2013); --'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (Sept. 11, 2013). 