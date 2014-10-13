Fitch Rates Momentum Money Market Fund 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Momentum Money Market Fund a 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V1(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by Momentum Asset Management. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AA+(zaf)' rating is driven by the fund's high credit quality, as reflected by its strong weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.18. Consistent with Fitch's rating criteria the rating factors in a one-notch downward adjustment to take account of concentration risk and exposure to lower credit quality issuers in the 'BBB(zaf)' rating category. The 'V1(zaf)' Rating is driven by the fund's low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected in its short maturity profile. Asset Credit Quality The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as indicated by the fund's strong WARF, which also reflects the short maturities of the fund's assets. Fitch's review of its historical portfolios indicates that the fund has been stable over time, maintaining high credit quality. The fund primarily invests in issuers rated in the 'F1+(zaf)'/'AA(zaf)' rating category; however, it also holds securities in the 'BBB(zaf)' rating category, although exposure is low (0.9% as of October 2014). Nonetheless, the exposure to lower credit quality, primarily corporate, issuers differentiates the fund from rated peers, which typically do not have such exposures. Concentration In Fitch's opinion, the fund is moderately concentrated, due to its large single issuer and five largest issuer exposures exceeding the guidelines for "moderate concentration" outlined in Fitch's rating criteria. However, the fund is less concentrated than rated peers primarily due to its greater exposure to corporate issuers. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch may reduce the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems moderately concentrated by one or more notches. In this case, Fitch views a single-notch adjustment as appropriate to reflect both the moderate concentration risk posed by the fund and its exposure to lower credit quality issuers relative to peers. The concentrated holdings of the fund reflects its investment mandate and the structural characteristics of the South African market, with a limited supply of treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined market share of around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates. Without a structural evolution of the South African market which results in a more diverse, high quality and liquid issuance market, it is highly unlikely that Fitch would rate any money market fund in South Africa higher than 'AA+(zaf)'. Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk and spread risk, as reflected by its short maturity profile, with the result that the fund's market risk factor (i.e. a risk-adjusted duration measure) is also low, consistent with its 'V1(zaf)' rating. As per regulation, the fund's weighted average duration (i.e. factoring in next interest rate reset date) is capped at 90 days and its weighted average life (i.e. based on portfolio securities' final maturity dates) at 120 days and no investment may have a maturity of greater than 396 days. The fund's natural liquidity (i.e. exposure to securities maturing / available overnight) is low, resulting in the fund being reliant on its ability to sell securities in the secondary market to meet large redemption requests. Liquidity risk in the fund is mitigated by its low single investor concentration, a function of the fund's sizeable retail investor base. The fund can also gate (i.e. close to redemptions) and has access to a 10% committed overdraft facility, neither of which the fund has ever needed to use. African Bank The fund had exposure to distressed African Bank. African Bank was placed into curatorship in August 2014 and investors were bailed-in. As a result of the bail-in of African Bank, senior creditors incurred an immediate 10% write-down on their holdings. This resulted in a loss of approximately 0.1% in the fund, and in turn a marginal reduction in the number of units held by investors. Following the African Bank write-down the fund's African Bank exposures were transferred into a retention fund. Applicable regulatory guidance calls for the liquidation of African Bank positions in the retention fund as soon as there is sufficient market liquidity. Both of the African Bank positions in the retention fund were originally scheduled to mature by end-October 2014. Fund Profile The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (specifically the recently implemented Notice 80 of 2012). The fund invests in fixed- and floating-rate money market instruments including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes and fixed deposits issued primarily by major South African and foreign banks with local operations. As of 3 October 2014 the fund's total assets under management were approximately ZAR9.8bn. The Advisor Fitch considers Momentum suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. Momentum is a subsidiary of MMI Holdings (AA-(zaf)/Stable) a South African insurance company. As of end-June 2014 Momentum's total assets under management were approximately ZAR182bn, of which ZAR84bn was in fixed income. The fund is managed by Conrad Wood and Richard Klotnick, both of whom have deep experience and tenure. The portfolio managers are part of the broader fixed income team of 11 staff. Fitch views positively the broad perspective the portfolio managers bring to MMF management by virtue of them acting as portfolio managers on a wide variety of fixed income products. By comparison most other portfolio managers of MMFs are focused on money markets only, rather than the wider fixed income market. RATING SENSITIVITIES Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' category are considered to have high underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the South African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'. Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings of the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Credit Rating in the event of a sustained deterioration in the fund's credit quality. A material increase in 'BBB(zaf)' exposure, particularly if that exposure is of longer maturity, could lead Fitch to downgrade the rating. Given the maturity profiles of the fund, the National Fund Volatility Rating is expected to be stable. However, should interest rates or market volatility in South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to downgrade the rating. RATING CRITERIA Fitch rates MMFs in South Africa under its global bond fund rating criteria. This reflects the differences the agency perceives between South African MMFs and other Fitch-rated MMFs under its international and national MMF rating criteria. Specifically, the high level of concentration in these funds, a structural characteristic of the South African market, is inconsistent with Fitch's view of the risk profile of a MMF. The agency also notes regulatory differences between the US and European MMFs (subject to Rule 2a-7 in the US and ESMA guidelines for MMFs in Europe) and the regulatory regime in South Africa. For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Committee Chairperson Davie Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908 0386 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and Momentum Asset Management. Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related research: 'South African Money Market Funds', dated 6 October 2014 'Asset Management in South Africa', dated 11 June 2014 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National ratings in South Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative sensitivity of the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to a broad array of assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity of the portfolio, spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here South African Money Market Funds here Asset Management in South Africa - Multi-Asset Funds Driving Industry Growth here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.