Fitch Rates Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund 'AA-(zaf)'/'V2(zaf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Nedgroup Investments Core Income Fund (CIF) a 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by Taquanta Asset Managers on behalf of Nedgroup Investments. KEY RATING DRIVERS: The 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating is driven by the fund's high credit quality, as reflected in its weighted average rating factor (WARF) and rating distribution, both of which are consistent with a rating in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. Consistent with the agency's rating criteria, the National Fund Credit Ratings factor in a one-notch downward adjustment to reflect concentration risk, a structural feature of the South African market, resulting in a 'AA-(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating. The 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the combination of a low exposure to interest rate risk and the fund's sensitivity to spread risk - low, but greater than its sensitivity to interest rate risk - resulting from its exposure to longer dated securities. ASSET CREDIT QUALITY: The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as indicated by the fund's WARF, which Fitch has calculated in the middle of the 'AA(zaf)' National fund Credit Rating category range. The maturity dimension of the WARF calculation is primarily driven by Fitch's longer-term rating factors as outlined in its rating criteria, which are applied to securities with a residual final maturity in excess of one year. The fund can invest in securities with a final maturity of up to five years. The fund invests in higher credit quality securities: almost 80% of the portfolio as of February 2013 was invested in securities rated 'F1+(zaf)' or equivalent and around 65% of the portfolio in securities rated in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. The fund pursues internal investment guidelines which prevent it from investing in any security rated below 'A-(zaf)'. CONCENTRATION: In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, like other similar South African funds and the South African money market funds rated by the agency, with the top three issuers' exposure in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In line with its applicable rating criteria, Fitch typically adjusts down the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems concentrated by one or more notches. Absent concentration risk this fund could achieve a 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating. PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK: The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk due to its majority holding in floating rate instruments, which typically reset quarterly. It is managed to a maximum weighted average duration (WAD, i.e. modified duration) of 180 days, although in practice its WAD is typically under 90 days. On the other hand, its sensitivity to spread risk is relatively greater due to its ability to invest in securities with a maximum final maturity of up to five years. Fitch's calculation of the fund's Market Risk Factor (as outlined in its rating criteria), which incorporates both the fund's low sensitivity to interest rate risk and its relatively greater sensitivity to spread risk falls within the range consistent with a 'V1(zaf) ' National Fund Volatility Rating. However, given the fund's relatively greater spread risk, its exposure to longer dated securities and its market risk profile in comparison to other funds rated by Fitch, the agency considers a National Fund Volatility Rating of 'V2(zaf)' appropriate. FUND PROFILE: The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board under the Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA, specifically Notice 80 of 2012). The fund has a variable net asset value. The fund is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible investment for South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer exposure at 25% whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is 30%. The fund invests primarily in floating-rate money market instruments and securities including negotiable certificates of deposit, promissory notes, deposits and bonds issued primarily by the major South African and foreign banks with local operations. It also holds some asset-backed commercial paper and can invest in credit-linked notes. As of end March 2013, the fund's total assets under management were approximately ZAR10.1bn. THE ADVISOR: Fitch considers Taquanta Asset Managers suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. Nedgroup Investments operates an outsourced operating model under which it selects asset managers to run the different portfolios it offers to investors under its trademarked "Best of Breed" approach. Taquanta Asset Managers is its selected cash manager. A team of five analysts at Nedgroup Investments is responsible for selecting and monitoring outsourced asset managers along with its compliance function consisting of four staff. Fitch views positively the high level of third party scrutiny of the fund - both the standard scrutiny affected by the trustee and regulatory authorities and the additional Nedgroup Investments oversight. Nedgroup Investments is a subsidiary of Nedbank Limited ('BBB'/Stable/'F3', National 'AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)') which is ultimately owned by Old Mutual plc ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). Taquanta Asset Managers is an independent asset manager owned by management and black economic empowerment partners. The relationship between Taquanta Asset Managers and Nedgroup Investments is governed by a service level agreement which clearly identifies roles and responsibilities. Taquanta Asset Managers is solely responsible for asset management and administration while both parties contribute to the sales and marketing of the fund. The relationship can be dissolved by either party, subject to notice periods. Fitch considers Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers closely aligned. Nedgroup Investments is Taquanta Asset Managers' largest client and Nedgroup Investments has demonstrated high stability in its manager selections. Fitch considers the dual layer of oversight of the funds, both by Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers, a strength. Nedgroup Investments' manager selection criteria and process are robust. As of end-March 2013 Nedgroup Investments' total assets under management (AUM) were greater than ZAR110bn, of which ZAR21.7bn was in cash. Taquanta Asset Manager's AUM were ZAR74bn of which the majority is held in segregated mandates. Its total cash AUM were around of ZAR59bn. Taquanta Asset Managers employs 34 staff, including a fixed-income team of five. RATING SENSITIVITY: Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are considered to have very high underlying credit quality relative to other entities in the South African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a weighted-average portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'. Funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1(zaf)' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time. Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate. The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch criteria for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the National Fund Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit quality, largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking industry. The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain, Nedgroup Investments and Taquanta Asset Managers. National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative sensitivity of the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to a broad array of assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity of the portfolio, spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions. 