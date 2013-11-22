RPT-Fitch rates New Hampshire's $84MM GO bonds 'AA+'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AA+’ rating to the State of New Hampshire’s general obligation (GO) capital improvement bonds consisting of:

--$65 million 2013 series B;

--$19 million 2013 series C (federally taxable).

The bonds are expected to sell Dec. 5, 2013 via competitive sale. Fitch also affirms the ‘AA+’ rating on New Hampshire’s approximately $963 million outstanding GO bonds.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are general obligations of the State of New Hampshire, backed by its full faith and credit.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

REGIONAL LEADING ECONOMY: New Hampshire benefits from high wealth and education attainment levels, low unemployment, and above average job growth for the region, offset to some extent by slow population growth and an aging demographic profile. New Hampshire’s economy had been strong and resilient when compared to surrounding states prior to the recession and stronger growth is taking hold as the national economy recovers.

RELIANCE ON UNUSUAL REVENUE STREAM: With no sales or income tax, the state’s finances are dependent on an unusual mix of taxes (business taxes, real estate transfer taxes, cigarette and alcohol taxes, etc.) that are economically sensitive and underperformed through the economic downturn. Revenue growth is increasing in line with stronger economic performance.

BUDGET BALANCE: Small government and low spending are characteristic of the state, with the budget largely comprised of education and health/social services spending. State actions to balance the budget have included reductions to local governments, a significant shift in how hospitals are reimbursed for indigent care, flat funding to K-12 education and higher education cuts, as well as other program consolidations and reductions. Some spending restored as revenues have rebounded.

LOW LIABILITIES BUT PENSION FUNDING WEAK: Debt and pension liabilities are low. Net tax-supported debt is primarily general obligation and amortization is rapid. Pension funding has declined dramatically over the past 10 years, to 56.7% as of the end of FY 2013.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is sensitive to continued prudent fiscal management given the unusual revenue structure, maintenance of strong liability position, and ongoing modest economic growth.

CREDIT PROFILE

The ‘AA+’ rating reflects New Hampshire’s economic strength and resiliency and conservative debt position. New Hampshire’s economy compares favorably to surrounding states in terms of growth and demographic profile. These strengths are offset partly by the state’s dependence on a variety of volatile taxes, which did not perform well during the recession but have begun to grow again as the economy improves.

LOW LIABILITIES DESPITE WEAK PENSION FUNDED LEVELS

New Hampshire’s debt structure is conservative with low debt levels, rapid amortization, and reliance on fixed rate GO or guaranteed debt. Net tax-supported debt represents a low 1.8% of 2012 personal income, reflecting the historically limited role of state government. The current offering will finance a portion of the state’s annual capital improvement program.

Funding of the state’s pension system has declined significantly over the past decade; as of June 30, 2013 the state’s pension system funded ratio was 56.7%, down from 89.9% in 2000. The state is responsible for approximately one-quarter of the total pension liability. Even with the low pension funding level, New Hampshire ranks among the strongest states in terms of its ratio of debt and unfunded pension liabilities to personal income, at 4%, well under the state median of 7%.

STRONG ECONOMY

New Hampshire is a prosperous state that has shifted rapidly from manufacturing to services, as its economy has become more like that of the nation. The state’s population and job growth have generally outpaced New England’s since 1980, benefiting from the expansion of Boston suburbs into New Hampshire and growth in the trade, transportation and utilities and other services sectors. The state did not lose jobs year-over-year during the recent recession until December 2008 and employment losses remained below the national rate through the recession, with non-farm employment down 3.3% in 2009 versus 4.4% nationwide and down 0.6% in 2010 versus a decline of 0.7% nationwide. Job growth has resumed but has been weak relative to the U.S., up 0.9% in August 2013, lower than the U.S. growth rate of 1.7%. Unemployment is consistently well below U.S. levels. The unemployment rate of 5% in August 2013 is below the U.S. average of 7.3%. Per capita personal income is 112% of the nation‘s, ranking New Hampshire ninth among the states.

UNUSUAL TAX STRUCTURE

New Hampshire’s tax structure, specifically its lack of a personal income or general sales tax, differentiates it from all other states except Alaska, and is a key influence on financial operations. The state relies on business, real estate, and excise taxes, as well as a statewide property tax dedicated solely to education. This unique tax structure is volatile, especially the taxes on business profits, which are vulnerable to swings in the business cycle, and on real estate transfers, which are sensitive to housing market conditions.

The tax structure makes it difficult for the state to take advantage of the economic recovery as revenues are only expected to grow modestly despite growth in employment. The fiscal 2012-13 biennium concluded with positive revenue growth and an increase in the general fund balance. Unaudited fiscal 2013 revenues were 2.4% over forecast and increased 4.2% on a year-over-year basis, led by strong 6.9% growth in business taxes and receipt of a one-time boost in tobacco settlement related revenues. The state ended the biennium with an unassigned general fund balance of $75.7 million (unaudited), $18 million higher than the amount projected when the fiscal 2014-15 budget was adopted in June 2013. The final amount is expected to be adjusted downward by $5.6 million to account for credits granted to hospitals to settle disputes over the Medicaid Enhancement Tax paid by hospitals. The state expects to transfer a portion of the unassigned general fund balance to its rainy day fund, which was largely depleted during the recession.

Revenues are estimated to increase modestly in the current fiscal 2014-15 biennium, with the fiscal 2014 estimate below final fiscal 2013 results. There is no major change to the tax structure, although the one-time tobacco settlement revenue will not be repeated and will result in lower annual revenues going forward. The budget funds increased support for higher education, both at the university and community college levels, restoring funding cut during the recession. It increases appropriations for the mental health system by $25 million, in line with its 10-year plan. Support for local governments is increased slightly, by $17 million, having suspended revenue sharing for two biennia and eliminating state subsidy of local pension contributions.

Having depleted its rainy day fund in fiscal 2009, the state has minimal reserves. This is a concern given the state’s revenue system but one that is partly mitigated by the state’s proven willingness and ability to achieve budgetary balance. The ability to restore reserves, given improvement in economic and revenue performance, will be a factor in maintaining credit stability.

HEALTH SYSTEM FINANCING

The state closed prior budget gaps with a significant shift in how hospitals are reimbursed for uncompensated (indigent) care, by redirecting approximately $158 million in Medicaid enhancement tax revenue from the disproportionate share hospital program to the general fund for Medicaid provider payments. This approach continues to be contested through the court system by affected hospitals and, if successful, could result in an increased expense of $100 million to the general fund.

Cost savings are also expected to be derived from consolidation in health and human services programs and a shift to managed care for Medicaid. There was some delay in achieving these savings that are expected to be absorbed within the respective budgets. The state has not yet opted into Medicaid expansion in line with health care reform; however, the legislature is currently in special session specifically to address a legislatively appointed commission’s recommendation to undertake such an expansion.