Fitch Rates NIBC Bank N.V.'s Conditional Pass-Through Covered Bond 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC; BBB-/Stable/F3) Series 1709 EUR1m bond a 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook. The fixed rate bond is the first to be issued under the conditional pass-through covered bond programme and is due in December 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond's rating is based on NIBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity) and the overcollateralisation that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The breakeven asset percentage (AP) for the 'AAA' rating is 90%. As the issuer is rated below 'F2', Fitch only gives credit to the level of AP that NIBC will commit to through its investor report. The D-Cap of 8 is driven by the minimal discontinuity assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. This is due to the pass-through structure and the three-month interest reserve including senior costs in place for the bonds. The agency believes that none of the other D-Cap components compromise the overall minimal discontinuity assessment for the programme. The programme is expected to be registered with the Dutch Central Bank. The Fitch 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 90% supports a 'AA' rating on a PD basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift for the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The AP is mainly driven by; (i) a hypothetical issuance of a EUR500m bond with a five-year term in anticipation of the first main issuance from the programme; (ii) the 'AAA' expected loss for the cover pool which is 3.1%; (iii) the margin modelled for the cover pool; and (iv) the insurance set-off risk. All assets in the cover pool and the covered bond are euro-denominated. The bond yields fixed rate while the cover assets yield both floating and fixed rates. The programme is exposed to interest rate risk on the fixed rate loans when they revert in a downward interest rate environment to another fixed or to a floating rate at their reset date, as the borrower has the right to switch from one interest type to another at the reset date. Fitch does not give credit to NIBC's minimum mortgage rate commitment of 3.0% for the programme and modelled the loans to revert to a lower fixed rate or to a floating rate at an assumed margin above three-month EURIBOR. The bond is conditional pass-through with an extended due for payment date on December 2046. As of end-June 2013, the cover pool consisted of 8,094 of residential mortgage loan parts totalling EUR610m secured on residential properties in the Netherlands. The weighted average (WA) indexed current loan-to-value is 73.1% and the WA seasoning is 87 months. In total, 69% of the pool are interest only, the remaining 31% are either life, universal life, investment, annuity, linear, savings or unit linked mortgage products. All assets in the pool are secured by owner-occupied properties with only 0.3% of the cover pool in arrears. The cover assets have a broad geographic spread across the Netherlands with the main concentrations in Noord-Holland (18.7%), Zuid-Holland (17.4%), and Noord-Brabant (16.6%). RATING SENSITVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) NIBC's IDR was downgraded by two notches to 'BB'; or (ii) the D-Cap was no longer minimal discontinuity and was classified as 6 (very low risk) or worse; or (iii) the AP that Fitch takes into account in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90%. The cover pool is of better quality than the total mortgage book and as the pool is dynamic any deterioration of the pool credit quality over time or through substitution will negatively impact the 'AAA' breakeven AP. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond's rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. The Outlook on the covered bond's rating is Stable, which reflects the Stable Outlook on NIBC's IDR and the Dutch mortgage sector (see "2013 Outlook: European Structured Finance" dated 19 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Kemmy Associate Director +44 20 3530 1474 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Kevin Vanistendael Analyst +44 20 3530 1564 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 3 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands' dated 13 June 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here 