Fitch Rates Nifty Warehouse Trust No. 3 'AAAsf'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating to Nifty Warehouse Trust No. 3's asset-backed fixed and floating-rate notes as follows: AUD500m Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD65m Class B notes: 'not rated The notes are issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of Nifty Warehouse Trust No. 3. The collateral pool consists of auto loan receivables originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia Limited (NFSA) that are subject to excess concentration parameters and eligibility criteria to limit pool concentration of loan product and asset types, obligor and geographic exposure, and various asset characteristics. A deferred account will provide liquidity for the transaction and will be initially sized at 0.65% of the aggregate invested amount of the class A and B notes. The total facility limit is AUD500m. The current collateral pool consists of 4,284 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD109m and an average size of AUD25,433. The pool comprises 12.9% chattel mortgages and 87.1% consumer loan receivables from Australian obligors. The weighted average remaining term stands at 41 months, and the weighted average balloon payment is AUD13,322. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Long-Term 'AAAsf' ratings on the Class A notes are based on: the controls in place to manage pool concentrations; the eligibility criteria; the inclusion of minimum excess spread triggers; 11.5% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class B notes; excess spread; a deferred account for liquidity that will initially be sized at 0.65% of the aggregate invested amount of the class A and B notes; and NFSA's underwriting and servicing capabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Increases in the frequency of defaults could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings of Nifty Warehouse Trust No.3 to increased defaults over the life of the transaction. Its analysis found that collectively, the Class A notes' ratings were impacted under all of Fitch's stress levels. As the pool is not static Fitch did not factor in excess spread into its analysis. Fitch has published a report on representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms for the transaction. Contacts: Primary Analyst Spencer Wilson Associate Director +612 8256 0360 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Ben Newey Director +612 8256 0341 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +612 8256 0350 This rating action was based on information provided by Nissan Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd and legal counsel, Minter Ellison. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria, 24 July 2014; Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria, 20 May 2014; Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, 14 May 2014 Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum, 14 May 2014.