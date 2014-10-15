Fitch Rates Nippon Life's Hybrid Debt 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nippon Life Insurance Company's (Nippon Life) USD2.25bn 30-year 5.1% step-up callable subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 2044 a 'BBB+' rating. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. The agency also affirmed its USD2bn 30-year 5% step-up callable subordinated notes with interest deferral options due 2042 at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The subordinated notes are rated two notches below Nippon Life's Long-Term IDR to reflect their loss absorption feature including the issuer's option to defer interest payment. The notes are recognised by regulators as capital under Japan's statutory solvency margin. This led Fitch to accord the notes 100% equity credit for the agency's capital adequacy ratio treatment. However, since the notes are dated and do not include a mandatory conversion feature, they are treated as debt in Fitch's assessment of Nippon Life's financial leverage. The notes issue is expected to have raised the company's financial leverage to 11% from 7% on a pro-forma basis at end-March 2014, which is still a sufficient level for its IFS 'A+' rating. The proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes, while the notes issue is expected to have improved the company's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) to 799% from 779% on a pro-forma basis at end-March 2014. Nippon Life's ratings reflect its market-leading position in Japanese life insurance market (18% in the Japanese life insurance market by value of policies in force at end-March 2014), adequate capitalisation and strong profitability (core profit margin in the financial year ended 31 March 2014 of 12.3% from 10.2% a year earlier). However, the rating also takes into account its highest exposure to domestic equities among Japan's nine traditional life insurers (12.9% of its general account at end-March 2014), which is Nippon Life's primary risk, although the company is making an effort to reduce its investments in high-risk assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating is constrained by the sovereign rating. Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating is 'A+' with Negative Outlook. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer would likely to be lowered. Downgrade rating triggers include material weakening of its capital and deterioration in profitability. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Nippon Life's SMR declines below 600%, or its core profit margin declines to below 10%, for a prolonged period. Contacts: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Jeffery Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.