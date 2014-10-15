Fitch Rates Nomura Intl Funding's Guaranteed Sr Note Prog 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Nomura International Funding Pte. Ltd.'s (NIF) programme for the issuance of guaranteed senior unsecured notes dated 1 August 2014 (the programme). The programme rating is only applicable to notes guaranteed by Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NHI, A-/Stable) or Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC, A-/Stable) (the guaranteed notes). The rating does not cover unguaranteed notes and other instruments issued under the programme. The issue limit of the programme was increased to USD3bn from USD1bn on 26 September 2014, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes. The notes issued by NIF under the programme may be unguaranteed or may be guaranteed by NHI or NSC - the obligations of NHI or NSC under the guarantee constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations, and at all times rank at least equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Singapore-based NIF is a wholly owned subsidiary of NHI. NIF is primarily engaged in supporting the global wholesale business function of Nomura, the largest securities group in Japan. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of the guaranteed notes is aligned with the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of NHI and NSC, as the payment of principal, interest and all other amounts payable are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by NHI or NSC. NHI's and NSC's Long-Term IDRs are driven by their Support Ratings (SRs) of '1' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'A-'. The '1' SRs reflect Fitch's belief that the authorities view Nomura as systemically important in the domestic economy and their failures would lead to serious disruption in markets. As a consequence, the probability of the government's support, in the case of need, is extremely high. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the guaranteed notes are rated in line with NHI's and NSC's support-driven Long-Term IDRs, their rating would be directly affected by changes to the IDRs. Also, the rating would be sensitive to modifications to the description of the guarantee. Fitch will revisit NHI's and NSC's SRs and SRFs if there is any material change in the agency's view on the Japanese government's propensity to provide support, which should mainly result from pressure from global regulatory developments substantially hampering the government's intention to provide support. Additionally, a change in Fitch's assessment on the systemic importance of Nomura, derived from factors such as increased substitutability of the group due to downsizing of operations and/or transactions, could result in a downgrade of the SRs and SRFs. This would, in turn, simultaneously lead to the downgrade of NHI's and NSC's Long-Term IDRs and the rating of the programme. Contact: Primary Analyst Miki Murakami Director +81 3 3288 2686 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and "Securities Firms Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs" (29 October 2013) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Securities Firms Criteria here Japan: Support for Systemically Important NBFIs here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.