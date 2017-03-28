Fitch Rates Omega Healthcare's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2025 and 2027 being issued by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). A full list of Fitch's ratings for OHI follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and 'BBB-' ratings are based on Omega's strong credit metrics (low leverage, high fixed-charge coverage and ample liquidity) providing a sufficient buffer against the potential effects of tenant-related operating headwinds. OHI focuses on skilled nursing (SNFs) and assisted living facilities (ALFs) wherein tenants' capacity to honor lease obligations are closely influenced by changes to government reimbursement and regulatory / licensing risk. Operating headwinds faced by skilled nursing operators have been a focal point after announcements related to fourth quarter 2015 (4Q15) performance at some of the industry's largest operators. Healthcare REITs, including OHI, responded throughout 2016 and amended leases or provided debt capital to tenants in certain instances (e.g. Genesis HealthCare). We do not believe these headwinds will materially affect OHI's credit given the capacity to provide relief and maintain strong metrics should it choose to do so. However, tenant headwinds could cause the price at which OHI can issue debt and equity to become more expensive. LOW LEVERAGE WITH SUFFICIENT CUSHION OHI has consistently maintained leverage between 3.9x - 5.1x since 2011, with leverage at 4.8x and 5x for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch views quarterly leverage as more meaningful than trailing 12 months for OHI given the lack of seasonality in reported earnings and timing effects of acquisitions. Fitch expects leverage will remain between 4x - 5x over the next 12-to-24 months. Fitch's projections indicate OHI has a cushion of 0.5x - 1x to the negative leverage sensitivity of 5.5x. We view it as unlikely that tenant issues could in and of themselves cause OHI to breach the 5.5x sensitivity. Under a simple analysis where the rent was reduced for tenants having coverage below 1x (7.6% of 4Q15) back to 1.4x (as measured by EBITDAR), leverage would only increase 0.2x. Tenants with coverage below 1x declined to 3.9% as of Sept. 30, 2016. Were OHI to change its financial policies and operate with leverage closer to 5.5x, Fitch would then consider the adequacy of the cushion. FCC is strong for the rating at 4.5x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 based on interest expense and 5.3x based on cash interest paid. This compares to FCC of 4.2x, 3.7x and 3.6x for 2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively. Fitch expects OHI's FCC will continue to improve, driven by contractual rental escalators and reduced fixed charges as the interest savings from the refinancing is realized. STRONG LIQUIDITY & APPROPRIATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY OHI's near-term liquidity is strong pro forma for this issuance which provides it time to manage through the tenant-related headwinds. Should proceeds be used to repay the amounts outstanding on the revolving line of credit ($190 million at Dec. 31, 2016) and some amount towards the $500 million of term loans maturing in 2019, OHI will have no debt maturities until 2021. OHI's primary sources of liquidity are the $1.25 billion revolving credit facility due 2018 and extendable to 2019, proceeds from issuance and retained cash flow from operations. Uses are relatively manageable beyond the $320 million of remaining development and renovation commitments. COMMONALITY OF TENANT REVENUE SOURCES MITIGATES OPERATOR DIVERSIFICATION BENEFITS Fitch views skilled nursing real estate (and by extension pure-play REITs) as having more risk than other real estate subsectors due to the potential for legislative or regulatory changes (including the annual changes to reimbursement amounts by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services). These unilateral actions can impact the profitability of most tenants, thus partially mitigating the benefits of tenant and geographic diversification. The operating environment for tenants has been eventful beginning with weak results being announced by some of the largest operators in 2016. SNF margins are being pressured by increasing coverage under Medicare Advantage, Department of Justice investigations potentially influencing billing practices, and pilot programs for bundled payments and coordinated care. While the Trump administration appears to be in favor of slowing the growth of bundles and making participation voluntary, we believe the long-term demographic and economic factors will continue to drive the market towards these programs over the long run. We view these as long-term headwinds that stronger operators should be able to manage given they are fairly well-telegraphed. Another limiting factor on the rating (but inherent to the strategy) is OHI's exposure to private, unrated operators, which limits the extent to which Fitch can assess their creditworthiness. Fitch views most for-profit post-acute operators to be 'B' category credits, where capacity to meet debt obligations is vulnerable to deterioration in the business and economic environment. Rent coverage, as measured by EBITDARM (EBITDAR before management fees) and EBITDAR were 1.7x and 1.3x, respectively, at Sept. 30, 2016, which reflects the deterioration from prior periods but still implies some cushion to sustain annual rental increases and/or unforeseen changes to reimbursement rates. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for OHI include: --Operator headwinds persist and pressure coverage levels but do not result in wholesale bankruptcies or rent renegotiations; --Contractual rental escalators of 2%-2.5% per year through 2018; --Acquisitions of $500 million per year through 2018 at 8.5% cap rates; --$300 million of equity being issued in both 2017 and 2018 to fund acquisitions. Should OHI's equity trade at levels where it is unable or unwilling to transact, Fitch assumes OHI would reduce acquisition volumes. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not expect management will operate the company consistent with the metrics that could otherwise result in positive momentum in OHI's ratings and/or Outlook, such as: --Increased scale and diversification; --Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.5x. The following factors may result in negative momentum in OHI's ratings and/or Outlook: --Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. as follows: --Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-'; --Subordinated debt 'BB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Britton Costa, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0524 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Caitlin Blalock Associate Director +1-512-215-3732 Committee Chairperson Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9153 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 18, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income from discontinued operations; --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes that is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001