Fitch Rates People's Leasing's Senior Debt Final 'AA-(lka)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/HONG KONG, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned People's Leasing & Finance PLC's (PLC; B+/AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debentures of up to LKR3bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents that conform to information previously received. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 8 August 2014. The debentures are likely to have tenors of three and four years with fixed-rate coupon payments. PLC expects to use the proceeds for working capital purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT The proposed debenture is rated at the same level as PLC's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' in accordance with Fitch's criteria as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. PLC's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's view that PLC's parent, the state-owned and systemically important People's Bank (PB; AA+(lka)/Stable), has a high propensity but limited ability to provide extraordinary support to PLC if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS AND DEBT PLC's ratings may be downgraded if PB no longer has a majority stake in PLC, or if PB's ability to provide support weakens, or if PLC's strategic importance to PB diminishes over time. Fitch does not expect PLC's ratings to be upgraded, unless PB's ratings are upgraded. PLC's other ratings are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR): 'B+'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: 'B+'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debentures: 'AA-(lka)' National short-term commercial paper rating: 'F1+(lka)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Nayantara Bandaranayake Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7600 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, 'Finance and Leasing Company Criteria', dated 11 December 2012, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here