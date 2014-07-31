Fitch Rates Police Bank Ltd's Debt Programme at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Police Bank Ltd's (Police Bank) AUD300m Debt Issuance Programme Senior Unsecured Long-term and Short-term ratings of 'BBB+' and 'F2' respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT The programme ratings are at the same level as Police Bank's Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), in line with Fitch's criteria, and are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's IDRs (see Rating Action Commentary dated 14 April 2014). Police Bank Ltd' ratings are: Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2' Viability Rating at 'bbb+' Support Rating at '5' Support Rating Floor at 'NF' Long-term Senior Unsecured rating assigned at 'BBB+' Short-term Senior Unsecured rating assigned at 'F2' Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.