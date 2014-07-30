Fitch Rates Promsvyazbank's Series 9 Subordinated Loan Participation Notes 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based Promsvyazbank's (PSB) "new-style" Series 9 subordinated loan participation notes (LPNs) with principal/ coupon write-down features the Long-term rating at 'B+'. The Series 9 LPNs have been issued under PSB's USD3bn LPN programme by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, PSB Finance S.A., which will on-lend to PSB the issue's cash proceeds totalling USD300m. A further USD33.4m Series 9 LPNs have been issued in exchange for some of PSB's outstanding Series 3 and Series 4 "old-style" subordinated LPNs (also rated 'B+'). The Series 9 LPN issue's coupon was set at the rate of 10.5% payable semi-annually and the principal is due at maturity on 30 July 2021. No call or put option is envisaged for the issue. KEY RATING DRIVERS The "new-style" LPNs have principal and coupon write-down feature (pro rata with other, similar loss absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i) the bank's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) the Deposit Insurance Agency directly or indirectly acquires a controlling stake in the bank or provides financial assistance to it as part of an approved bankruptcy prevention plan. The latter is possible if a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios, or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital requirements. Fitch rates PSB's "new-style" subordinated debt one notch lower than the bank's 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; (ii) one notch for loss severity (one notch, rather than two, as these issues would not be deeply subordinated). RATING SENSITIVITIES As the issue's rating is linked to the bank's VR, it would be sensitive to any changes in that rating. PSB's other ratings are unaffected and as follows: Long -term foreign currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B' Long -term local currency IDR: 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term local currency IDR: 'B' VR: 'bb-' Support Rating: '4' Support Rating Floor: 'B' PSB Finance S.A.'s debt ratings are unaffected and as follows: Senior debt rating: 'BB-' Subordinated debt ratings: 'B+' Contact: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.