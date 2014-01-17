Fitch Rates Puma Energy 'BB/Stable; Bond 'BB(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd (Puma Energy) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Puma Energy's planned issue of USD750m bonds an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The final rating for the bonds is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch. The 'BB' IDR reflects Puma Energy's modest EBITDAR (Fitch FY13 estimate: USD650m), execution risks surrounding its growth plans and its fairly high leverage. These aspects are balanced by a highly diversified global midstream and downstream oil retail and distribution business model with a focus on high growth developing markets. Its vertically integrated business represents a competitive advantage as it enables the company to reliably and competitively supply its retail and industrial customers. The planned USD750m senior unsecured bond is expected to be issued by Puma International Financing S.A., a Luxembourg-based financial vehicle wholly owned by Puma Energy and will be guaranteed by Puma Energy, Puma Energy Group Pte Ltd and Puma Corporation S.a.r.l.. Puma Energy intends to use the bond proceeds to repay some operating subsidiaries' debt (including accrued interest) totalling up to USD280m and to pre-fund planned growth. The bond and guarantee will be subordinated to the debt of the operating subsidiaries (opco debt). Fitch regards Puma Energy's opco debt (forecast USD1.1bn at end-December 2013 excluding inventory financing which is considered as self-liquidating) as prior-ranking to the planned bond issue. Additionally, bond documentation allows Puma Corporation S.a.r.l. to raise secured debt in future and this would also rank ahead of the guarantee provided by this company to the bond. Our analysis shows that, due to an expected increase of opco debt by USD700m, Puma Energy's prior-ranking debt/EBITDA should peak at around 2.3x during the company's planned growth phase of 2014-2015. In Fitch's analysis, prior-ranking debt constituting 2.0x-2.5x or more EBITDA would generally indicate a high likelihood of subordination and lower recoveries for unsecured debt. Although debt ranking ahead of the bond is at a high level, we believe this is temporary and expect the ratio to fall below 2.0x from 2016, leading us to align the senior unsecured bond rating with the 'BB' IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit Profile a Constraint Although Puma Energy is highly diversified in terms of customers, geography and business segments, its size in terms of EBITDAR constrains the ratings at the 'BB' level. In addition, its growth plans over the next two years, through acquisitions and greenfield projects, entail execution risks, including those of entering new countries or markets and of operating as a larger group. This is notwithstanding Puma Energy's track record in successfully integrating past acquisitions. Fitch expects Puma Energy's leverage to deteriorate in FY14 and FY15. Funds from operations (FFO) readily marketable inventories (RMI) and lease-adjusted net leverage would weaken to close to 4.0x from 2.7x forecast for FY13 before improving in FY16 to below 3.5x - a level considered more commensurate with the 'BB' rating. The rating also assumes limited additional M&A after FY14-FY15, which would allow deleveraging, driven by positive free cash flow (FCF). Fitch expects FCF to be negative in FY13-FY14 but to return to a level exceeding 30% of EBITDAR from FY15 (37% in FY12). Diversified with Leading Market Shares Puma Energy is highly diversified by business, geography and customers. Although Puma Energy is present in many developing countries, close to 50% of its 2013 EBITDA is expected to have been generated in investment grade-rated countries, with Australia being the main contributor. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that oil products will remain in demand in developing markets due to their essential nature in these locations, therefore enjoying limited price elasticity. Unique Integrated Business Model Puma Energy's business model is a key competitive advantage and a differentiating factor. It has a unique integrated business model, unrivalled by any direct peer on a global basis. Puma Energy's business model allows it to reliably and competitively supply its retail and industrial customers by leveraging on its midstream infrastructure (storage and terminals) and strategic supply sourcing (64% of fuel supply comes from its largest shareholder - Trafigura). All oil purchases from Trafigura are made at arm's length. Limited Price Risk Despite selling into markets where price exposure is partially mitigated, Puma Energy hedges its physical supply. All of its supply stock is either pre-sold or the commodity price risk hedged. Therefore, in evaluating leverage and interest coverage ratios, Fitch excludes debt associated with financing RMI (such as refined oil products) and reclassifies the related interest costs as cost of goods sold. The differential between RMI-adjusted and unadjusted FFO adjusted net leverage is around 1.0x, supporting the IDR at the 'BB' rating level. Limited Currency Exposure A large portion of Puma Energy's expenses is denominated in US dollars (as this is the currency used to transact oil in international markets) while its revenues are denominated largely in local currencies. Puma Energy's hedging policy is considered sufficiently robust. In regulated markets, its margins are often linked to the US dollar, allowing Puma Energy to increase prices in local currency terms in response to any currency devaluation. In addition to currency hedges, Puma Energy mitigates foreign currency fluctuations through natural hedges such as borrowing in local currencies and setting maximum days receivables within 10 to 15 days. Improvements in Corporate Governance Puma Energy currently scores satisfactorily in many aspects of corporate governance such as management effectiveness and presence of adequate internal (centralised) controls. Fitch would expect further improvements to align the shareholders' interests with those of its creditors, such as by adding more independent members to the board. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - An increase in EBITDAR to at least USD1,000m to USD1,100m - FCF/EBITDAR (cash conversion) at or above 35% on a sustained basis (FY12: 37%) - FFO adjusted net leverage (RMI adjusted) below 3.0x on a sustained basis (FY12: 2.09x) - Successful execution of its growth plans through acquisitions and greenfield projects - Maintaining FFO fixed charge coverage above 4.5x (FY12: 4.8x) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a stabilisation of the rating at the current level include: - A sharp deterioration in sales volume due to the competitive or regulatory environment with EBITDAR falling below USD500m - FCF/EBITDAR (cash conversion) decreasing to 15% or below on a sustained basis - FFO adjusted net leverage (RMI adjusted) remaining above 4.0x on a sustained basis 