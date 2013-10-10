Fitch Rates Rennes Metropole 'AA+'; Outlook Stable

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Metropolitan Community of Rennes - Rating Action ReportPARIS/FRANKFURT, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Metropolitan Community of Rennes, Rennes Metropole (RM) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AA+' and a Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The ratings reflect RM's solid operating performance, low debt, robust socio-economic profile, and skilled management of its finances. The ratings also reflect an expected significant, but manageable, increase in debt in the coming years related to a new metro line. The Stable Outlook factors in RM's capacity to maintain a sound budgetary performance over the next three years. The key rating drivers and relative weights are detailed as below: KEY RATING DRIVERS High: High Performance; Stable Trend In 2012, RM reported a high current margin of 30.5%. Fitch expects current margin to decline slightly in 2013 to about 27%, due to non-recurring costs and a slowdown in current resources. We forecast operating performance to stabilise at this level over the medium term, as an increase in revenue, driven by planned tax hikes, should offset a decline in state transfers and higher interest expenses linked to debt growth. Expected Debt Rise Manageable Direct debt was low at end-2012, at 21.3% of current revenue, which Fitch expects to be maintained in 2013. RM's debt payback ratio is comfortable, at 0.7 year. Debt management is prudent with low exposure to interest rate risk. Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows and a structural cash surplus. Cash amounted to EUR156.5m at end-2012 and was sufficient to cover debt servicing by over 14x. Fitch expects debt to increase, as a result of the construction of a second metro line from end-2013. About 40% of the project would be financed externally. According to Fitch's estimates, direct debt would reach about 89% of current revenue by end-2016, while the direct risk payback ratio is likely to weaken to about 3.3 years. However, Fitch believes that such debt levels are manageable. The agency points to RM's positive track record for its first metro line in 1997-2002, with demonstrated tight control of indebtedness and rapid de-leveraging thereafter. Guaranteed debt was high at 157% of current revenue at end-2012. However, Fitch considers such debt to be low-risk as most of it is extended to strongly regulated social housing institutions. Debt at RM's public sector entities is low. Medium: Economy Structurally Strong Despite a challenging overhaul of the industrial landscape, RM's economy remains dynamic, well-diversified, and enjoys a structurally below-average unemployment rate. Economic growth prospects are underpinned by a young, highly qualified population, low real-estate prices and strong public infrastructure. Stable Political Infrastructure RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound governance, and is deeply integrated with its main constituent city, Rennes (AA/Stable/F1+). An advanced financial management framework underpins RM's capacity to effectively implement its financial strategy. RATING SENSITIVITIES Deterioration in RM's budgetary performance and its self-financing capacity, leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., direct risk payback ratio of over 4 years for more than two consecutive years), could lead to a negative rating action. A positive rating action may result from a lower-than expected increase in debt, provided the sovereign rating (France, AA+/Stable/F1+) is also upgraded. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's base case rating relies on the following assumptions: -State transfers cuts in 2014 and 2015 -Increase in direct taxes, as announced in the financing plan for the second metro line and as adopted by the Community Council in 2012 -Capital expenditure to grow on average 30% per year for 2013-2016 with the construction of the second metro line Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com. 