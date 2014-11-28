Fitch Rates RosCap's Senior Bond Issue 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank Rossiysky Capital's (RosCap) RUB3bn BO-02 Series domestic bond issue a Long-term local currency rating of 'B+' and a National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)'. The bond's Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The bonds have a maturity of five years, a semi-annual coupon and a one-year put option. The coupon for the first year has been set at 13%. RosCap has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+' with Stable Outlooks, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a National Rating of 'A-(rus)' with Stable Outlook, a Viability Rating of 'b-' on Rating Watch Negative, a Support Rating of '4' and a Support Rating Floor of 'B+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue ratings correspond to RosCap's Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+', which reflects the limited probability of external support for the bank, given its 99.99% ownership by the state-controlled Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA). In Fitch's view, the DIA and/or other government bodies may provide liquidity or further moderate capital support to RosCap, if needed, as long as the bank is effectively state-owned. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to RosCap's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue ratings. RosCap's Long-term foreign and local currency IDR and Support Rating could be downgraded if the bank sold to a weak new owner, or if there is greater clarity about DIA's intention to sell the bank in the near term. The ratings could also be downgraded if required external support is not made available in a timely manner. RosCap's IDR could be upgraded by one notch if the DIA demonstrates its commitment to support the bank with sufficient recapitalisation, which would sustain the bank's solvency at a reasonable level. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitry Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Ruslan Bulatov Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.