Fitch Rates Rusfinance Bank's RUB4bn Series 13 Local Bonds 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Rusfinance Bank's (RFB) RUB4bn Series 13 senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB+' and a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(rus)'. The bonds mature in July 2018, have a coupon of 8.1% payable semi-annually and are putable in January 2015. RFB has Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks, a National Long-term Rating of 'AAA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'F2', a Viability Rating of 'bb+', and a Support Rating of '2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's rating corresponds to RFB's Long-term local currency IDR, which is driven by potential support the bank could receive from its ultimate parent France's Societe Generale (SG, 'A'/Stable; 82.4% stake in Rosbank ('BBB+'/Stable), a 100% parent of RFB) and is constrained by the Russian Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. In Fitch's view, SG would have a strong propensity to support the bank, given its controlling stake and strategic commitment to the Russian market; the bank's still small size relative to the SG group limiting the burden of any support required; and the significant contagion/reputational risks for SG from their potential default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to RFB's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue's rating. The bank's Long-term IDRs could be upgraded/downgraded if Russia's Country Ceiling ('BBB+') was upgraded/downgraded. The possible downward pressure on the ratings could also arise if there was a multi-notch downgrade of SG or a marked reduction in the strategic importance of the Russian market for SG, none of which Fitch currently anticipates.