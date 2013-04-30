RPT-Fitch rates Russian Highways state company AVTODOR 'BBB'; outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Highways State Company, AVTODOR, Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings of ‘BBB’, a National Long-Term rating of ‘AAA(rus)’ and a Short-term foreign currency rating of ‘F3’. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

Fitch also assigned AVTODOR’s RUB3bn outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond issue due 29 November 2016 (ISIN RU000A0JRYJ0) a Long-Term local currency rating of ‘BBB’ and a National Long-Term rating of ‘AAA(rus)'. The notes benefit from a guarantee from the Russian Federation on the principal.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings are equalised with those of the Russian Federation (BBB/Stable). This reflects AVTODOR’s state ownership, the explicit state guarantee on its debt and strong operational links with the Russian state. Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach in its analysis of the company.

AVTODOR was established by special Federal Law No 145 in 2009 as the operating arm of the Russian state for upgrading the existing road infrastructure network. The state transferred highly important and economically attractive highways and projects to the company. The national government views the modernisation of the highways network of crucial importance for the country as the lack of a modern infrastructure represents a major constraint to economic growth.

The Russian Federation is the sole owner of AVTODOR. Russia’s top officials oversee and approve operations of the company. The state financially supported it with RUB60bn (USD2bn) annually in 2010-2012.

In accordance with the 2010-2020 government-approved business plan, AVTODOR will build and modernise 1,927km of highways with total expenditure of RUB1,754bn (USD57bn). Most will be construction of new highways. Major construction projects commence in 2013-2014 with annual works on about 200km annually until 2020.

AVTODOR’s operating activities are regulated by the 2010-2020 government-approved business plan. The company will receive RUB1,142bn and RUB47.7bn from the Federal Budget and Russia’s Investment Fund, respectively, in 2010-2020. The remainder will be covered by toll revenue, the company’s own income, co-investors and debt issues.

Under the government-approved business plan, the company will issue domestic bonds for a total of RUB80bn in 2016-2017. Fitch expects that a significant portion of this debt will have explicit government guarantees on the principal. The company has a strong liquidity cushion. High cash holdings, 99% at the Federal Treasury and the remainder at state-owned banks, provide the company with adequate operating flexibility and mitigate most refinancing risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A positive rating action would result from an upgrade of the Russian Federation. Conversely, any negative rating action on the Russian Federation or weakening of the company’s links with the state reflected by material reduction in annual subsidies or significant growth of unguaranteed debt would lead to a downgrade.