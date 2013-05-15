RPT-Fitch rates Sberbank's upcoming subordinated notes 'BBB-(exp)'

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Sberbank’s upcoming subordinated debt issue with write-off features an expected long-term rating of ‘BBB-(exp)'. The notes will be issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle SB Capital S.A. under Sberbank’s USD30bn loan participation notes programme. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Sberbank’s ‘new style’ Tier 2 subordinated debt issue has been rated one notch lower than the bank’s ‘bbb’ Viability Rating (VR). This includes (i) zero notches for additional non-performance risk relative to the VR, as Fitch believes these instruments should only absorb losses once a bank reaches, or is very close to, the point of non-viability; and (ii) one notch for loss severity (one notch, rather than two, as these issues will not be deeply subordinated, and will actually rank pari passu with ‘old style’ subordinated debt without write-off features in case of a bankruptcy).

The new subordinated debt issue will have coupon/principal write-down feature (pro rata with other loss-absorbing instruments) triggered in case (i) the bank’s core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio decreases below 2%; or (ii) bankruptcy prevention measures are introduced in respect to the bank. The latter is possible as soon as a bank breaches any of its mandatory capital ratios, or is in breach of certain other liquidity and capital requirements.

For more details on Fitch’s approach on rating subordinated debt issues of Russian banks see press release ‘Fitch Affirms Russian State-Owned Banks’ Old Sub Debt, Indicates Approach For Rating New Issues’ dated 18 April 2013, and special report titled ‘Implementation of New Capital Rules in Russia: Moderately Positive, Unlikely to Lead to Rating Changes’, dated 19 April 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The issues ratings are linked to the bank’s VR. An upgrade of Sberbank’s VR and consequently the issue rating would probably require an upgrade of the Russian Federation (‘BBB’/Stable), improvements in the Russian operating environment and continued strong financial metrics of the bank. A downgrade of Russia’s ratings could also result in a downgrade of Sberbank’s VR and the issue rating.

Sberbank’s other ratings are (unaffected):

Long-term foreign currency IDR: ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: ‘F3’

Short-term local currency IDR: ‘F3’

Support Rating: ‘2’

Support Rating Floor: ‘BBB’

Viability Rating: ‘bbb’

Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: ‘BBB’

Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: ‘F3’

‘Old style’ subordinated debt: ‘BBB-'