Fitch Rates Singer Finance's Senior Debt Final 'BBB+(lka)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Singer Finance (Lanka) PLC's (SFL; BBB+(lka)/Stable) senior unsecured debt a final National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)'. The final rating is at the same level as the expected rating assigned on 3 June 2013 (see 'Fitch Rates Singer Finance's proposed senior debt 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)' on www.fitchratings.com). On 8 August 2013, the entity signed the trust deed for issuance of up to LKR1.25bn senior unsecured bonds in three tranches with maturities of 3, 4 and 5 years and fixed rate coupons of 14%, 14.25% and 14.5%, respectively. KEY RATING DRIVERS The debentures are rated at the same level as SFL's National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)', as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. SFL's rating reflects support from its 80.4% parent, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC (Singer; A(lka)/Stable). It is two notches lower than that of Singer reflecting Fitch's classification of SFL as being of strategic importance to Singer. SFL provides financing for the parent's products. Fitch believes that there are currently no plans to sell SFL and the existence of common creditors contributes to a high reputational risk from a default of SFL. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to SFL's National Long-Term rating would impact the issues' National Long-Term rating. SFL's rating could change if Singer's rating were to change or if SFL's strategic importance to Singer were to change. Singer raised its stake in SFL to 80.4% from 75% by injecting LKR582.2m of equity in 2012. SFL contributed 19% to the total group pre-tax profit as at end December 2012 (average 16% 2009-2012). Further details on Singer Finance are available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Prasanka Rajapaksha, CFA Assistant Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.