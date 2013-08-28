Fitch Rates Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's Bonds 'AA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF) unsecured senior debt programme I/2013 of up to IDR2trn a National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' rating. Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the programme's launch. Fitch has also assigned SANF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche I 2013 of up to IDR500bn with a maturity of up to five years, to be issued under the programme, a National Long-Term 'AA(idn)' rating and a National Short-Term 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds are rated at the same level as SANF's National Long-Term rating of 'AA(idn)' as the bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and senior obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other senior obligations. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the company's business growth. Key Rating Drivers SANF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). The ratings also take into account SANF's strategic importance to the Astra Group as its financing arm. It helps expand the latter's heavy equipment distributor business in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk. A challenging global economic outlook with weakening prices in commodities - sectors to which SANF is exposed - and strong loan growth in the past two years could weaken SANF's asset quality in 2013. Loans overdue for 1-60 days stood to 24% of total receivables at end-H113 (28% at end-2012), but could deteriorate in a more challenging economic environment, such as higher interest rates and inflation. SANF's profitability and provision cover should, however, continue to provide reasonable buffer against loan losses. Rating Sensitivities Any weakening in the propensity of support from its parent, AI, would have an impact on SANF's National ratings. SANF was established in 1983 by the Astra Group focusing on the heavy equipment leasing business. It is owned by AI (60%) and Marubeni Group (40%). Contacts: Primary Analyst Julita Wikana Director +62 21 2902 6405 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Secondary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2902 6406 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Criteria ", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.