Fitch Rates TAFS' Senior Bond 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Toyota Astra Financial Services's (TAFS; 'AAA(idn)'/Stable) senior unsecured debt programme of up to IDR4trn a National Long-Term (LT) rating of 'AAA(idn)' and a National Short-Term (ST) rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also rated TAFS's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond, the first tranche to be issued under the programme, as follows: - bonds with maturity of 36 months assigned National LT Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - bonds with maturity of 370 days assigned National ST Rating of 'F1+(idn)' The bond issue will be up to IDR600bn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated the same level as TAFS' National LT and ST Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of TAFS and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. TAFS provides financing for buyers of Toyota cars in Indonesia and is owned jointly by Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC) and Astra International (AI). TAFS's ratings reflect strong support from TFSC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; 'A'/Stable), one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota group, TAFS benefits from product knowledge-sharing and funding support. The latter is derived from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese government-backed financial institutions. TAFS also benefits from support from AI, particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car distributor in Indonesia and holds exclusive rights for Toyota sales in the country. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any reduction in TMC's ownership of TAFS or a decline in support from TMC and AI would exert downward pressure on TAFS's ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's strategic role in TMC's and AI's Toyota car financing business. There is no rating upside as the rating is already at the top of the scale. Any changes in TAFS's National LT and ST ratings would affect these issue ratings. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 