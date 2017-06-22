(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the private placement offering issued by Terreno Realty LLC, the operating partnership of Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO). The offering consists of $100 million of unsecured notes due 2024 that will bear interest at 3.75%. The transaction is anticipated to close on or around July 14, 2017. As part of the use of proceeds, the company intends to redeem all of its 7.75% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock on July 19, 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings take into account TRNO's portfolio concentration in strong markets, transparent industrial property-focused business model, experienced management, and credit metrics that are moderately strong for the rating. The potential for greater cash flow volatility stemming from market, asset and tenant concentration risk and possible missteps surrounding the company's value-added acquisition-led growth strategy balance these credit positives. Also, the company has a less developed and shorter track record as an unsecured borrower. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that TRNO will maintain credit metrics that are consistent with the 'BBB-' rating over the two-year Outlook horizon, as well as Fitch's view of near- to medium-term industrial property fundamentals. Portfolio Concentrated in Strong Markets: Fitch expects TRNO's portfolio market fundamentals to outperform the U.S. average over the near- to medium-term, based on its superior demographics and barriers to new supply. The company's portfolio is located in six of the strongest U.S. industrial markets, characterized by vibrant and growing local and regional economies, favorable population and income demographics and meaningful barriers to new supply. The above-average occupancies and rents in Terreno's markets highlight these strong fundamentals relative to the total U.S. industrial property base. Institutional investor and lender interest in TRNO's assets is likely above its peer average given the desirable market locations, thus supporting the company's contingent liquidity position. Transparent Operating Strategy: Terreno's transparent, well-defined operating strategy is a credit positive. The company targets 100% fee simple ownership of industrial assets in six key logistics markets that include Northern NJ/NY (23.7% of annualized base rent), D.C./Baltimore (23.2%), Los Angeles (14.4%), Miami (13.9%), San Francisco (13.5%) and Seattle (11.3%). TRNO's strategy does not contemplate investments in ground-up development or unconsolidated joint venture partnerships (JVs). The absence of these items helps simplify the company's business model, improve financial reporting transparency and reduce potential contingent liquidity claims. Fitch's ratings for TRNO include some flexibility for selective ground-up development at existing owned in-fill properties, as well as a limited amount of JVs if, for example, only a partial interest in an attractive industrial portfolio in its markets was available for purchase. Appropriate Credit Metrics: Fitch expects TRNO's leverage to sustain within a range of 6.0x-6.5x through 2019, on an adjusted basis that includes a full-year's contribution from external investment activity. TRNO's leverage was 5.2x for the TTM ending March 31, 2017, which is appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating. The company's leverage was 5.6x including 50% equity credit for its perpetual preferred stock in total debt. Fitch expects the company's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to improve moderately over the Rating Outlook horizon as the company stabilizes value-add acquisitions and achieves better leverage of its fixed costs as total assets grow. Fitch expects the company's FCC will be in the mid-3.0x range through 2019. The company has publicly committed to financial policies through the cycle that are consistent to moderately strong for a 'BBB-' rated REIT with TRNO's asset profile. These include maintaining leverage below 6.5x and FCC above 2.0x. The company's dividend policy is to pay 100% of its taxable net income to its equity holders. Fitch expects TRNO's dividend payout ratio of AFFO to range between the mid-80% to mid-90% level over the rating horizon, excluding stabilization capex related to value-add acquisitions. Experienced Management: TRNO has a strong management team with extensive industrial real estate and capital markets experience. Many of the company's key executives previously held high-level executive positions at AMB Property prior to its merger with ProLogis. Portfolio Market and Tenant Concentration: Fitch expects the portfolio's asset and tenant granularity to improve as TRNO executes on its value-add acquisition-led growth strategy. However, we do not expect the company to expand beyond its six major markets. TRNO's concentrated portfolio strategy exposes it to idiosyncratic market and asset risks and could result in above-average property income volatility. Examples could include a regional economic downturn or loss of a significant tenant. The company's small size and concentration in markets with higher per square foot industrial values relative to its peers has contributed to its below-average asset granularity. However, the multiple-building nature of many of its larger assets as well as their infill locations helps to offset the asset concentration risk. Two markets - Northern NJ/NY and D.C./Baltimore - comprised 46.9% of the company's ABR as of March 31, 2017. Moreover, its 10 largest properties (at cost) accounted for roughly 35% of its total investment in real estate. TRNO's top-20 tenants comprised 37.8% of ABR at March 31, 2017, which is more concentrated than the industrial REIT peer median of slightly more than 20%. Moreover, the company's largest tenant (FedEx Corp.) was 5.7% of its ABR versus a comparable peer median top tenant exposure of approximately 2%. Fitch views the company's portfolio tenant concentration as a credit risk that could lead to greater cash flow volatility. However, the generally strong credit quality of its largest tenants and multiple leases with several of these tenants help balance the concentration risk. Execution Risk in Value-Add Acquisitions: TRNO's external growth strategy centers on the acquisition and stabilization of industrial assets, primarily through some combination of lease-up and property redevelopment. Fitch generally views the value-add strategy as being in between "core" investments and ground-up development in risk/return space. Value-add acquisitions can entail additional risk given less familiarity with an asset compared to the repositioning of existing owned assets. However, Fitch views TRNO management's extensive industrial property experience and the small dollar value and homogeneity of industrial assets as risk mitigants. The company has improved its portfolio occupancy to 97.4% at 1Q17 from 90.7% at 1Q16, demonstrating its ability to successfully stabilize value-add acquisitions. Improving Unsecured Capital Access: Fitch continues to view TRNO as a less established unsecured bond issuer. However, this transaction improves TRNO's demonstration of its added financial flexibility; it has now raised $250 million of private placement unsecured notes since September 2015. This repeated, ongoing access to private placement unsecured notes is an important milestone in the company's transition to a predominantly unsecured borrowing strategy. Preferred Stock Notching: The two-notch differential between TRNO's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB-' IDR. These preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. Upon the expected closing of the notes offering on July 14, 2017, the company intends to redeem all of its 7.75% Series A preferred stock on July 19, 2017, at which point the company will not have any preferred stock outstanding DERIVATION SUMMARY TRNO's ratings reflect the issuer's strong portfolio of industrial real estate in the top U.S. markets with a solid management team and leverage that is relatively low for the rating category. The company should experience outsized growth in the next few years and has a rather simple business model with minimal exposure to development risk. These strengths are partially offset by lower FCC and higher dividend payout ratio than its peers as well as a smaller size and scale, which provides less overall granularity and diversification in comparison to the other larger industrial REITs. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TRNO include: --GAAP SSNOI growth in the 4% to 5% range through the 2018 projection period; --Net acquisitions of roughly $200 million to $300 million through 2018; --Annual unsecured issuance of between $50 million and $150 million; --Equity issuance of $100 million to $150 million per annum; --The company unencumbers assets as mortgages mature with the proceeds from new unsecured debt and equity raises. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --TRNO's demonstrated adherence to its financial policies during through the cycle given its value-add acquisition strategy, which could result in greater relative cash flow volatility; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining in the low 6.0x range (leverage was 5.2x for the TTM ended March 31, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0x; --Increased asset and tenant level diversification within the company's concentrated, six-market portfolio; --Further demonstrated access to the unsecured bond market. The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x; --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.0x. LIQUIDITY TRNO's sources of capital cover its uses by 1.9x for the April 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2018 period under Fitch's base case liquidity analysis after adjusting for events subsequent to quarter-end, including $100 million of private placement unsecured notes, $46 million of preferred stock redemption and $25.3 million of contracted dispositions, which was offset by $51.3 million of completed acquisitions. This includes $16 million drawn on the company's $200 million revolver, cash on hand, and a modest amount of retained cash flow after dividends as the company's primary sources of liquidity. Although near-term maturities are modest, the company's debt ladder has elevated maturities in the 2020s, consisting of term loans and unsecured borrowings. Fitch expects the company to refinance the 2021 term loan ahead of its stated maturity, most likely with proceeds from new unsecured private placement notes. TRNO's longer-dated maturities should decline as a percentage of total debt as the company executes its value-add acquisition growth strategy. TRNO's unencumbered assets cover its unsecured debt (UA/UD) by 2.4x using a direct capitalization approach of TRNO's annualized 1Q17 unencumbered net operating income (NOI) that assumes a stressed 8.75% through-the-cycle cap rate. Fitch expects the company's UA/UD to moderate to the low- to mid-2x range as it progresses in its unsecured borrowing strategy, which would remain appropriate for the 'BBB-' rating. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch rates TRNO as follows: Terreno Realty Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Preferred Stock 'BB'. Terreno Realty LLC --IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured revolving line of credit 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured private placement notes 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Peter Siciliano Director +1 646 582 4760 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908 9153 Committee Chairperson Steven Marks Managing Director +1 212 908 9161 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 14, 2016. Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27 September 2016 (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis- Effective from 26 February 2016 to 27 April 2017 (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001