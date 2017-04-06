(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Tewoo
Group Finance No 3
Limited's USD300 million and USD200 million senior unsecured
notes due 2020 and
2022, respectively, final 'BBB-' ratings. Tewoo Finance 3 is an
indirect
subsidiary of Tewoo Group Co., Ltd. (BBB-/Stable). The notes are
rated at the
same level as Tewoo's senior unsecured rating because they are
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by Tewoo.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 26 March 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Government Linkage Lifts Ratings: Tewoo is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Tianjin
State-Owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC). Tewoo's
rating benefits from a two-notch uplift based on the bottom-up
approach detailed
in Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria. Its
standalone rating
assessment is 'BB'. Tewoo's position as the largest Chinese
commodity trader
demonstrates its strategic importance to Tianjin, which is the
largest trading
hub in northern China. The municipality has plans to develop the
trading and
logistic industry around the Bohai Economic Rim.
The Tianjin government has provided periodic financial support
to Tewoo in the
form of equity injections and grants. Government support was
also evident from
the Tianjin SASAC's injection of CNY35 billion in 2014 through
another wholly
owned subsidiary, Tianjin Tianyuan Investment Co., Ltd., in
exchange for 49% of
most of Tewoo's key subsidiaries. This injection also helped
improve Tewoo's
financial profile so it could meet the criteria to establish its
finance
company, which it did in February 2015.
Leading Chinese Trading Company: Tewoo is China's largest
commodities trading
and metals distribution company by total revenue (2015: CNY403
billion) and
volume traded in ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and coal
products. Its
trading volume in iron ore in 1H16 was about 3.9x that of the
second-ranking
trader and totalled the equivalent of about 23% of China's
imported iron ore
volume, giving it a dominant market presence.
Agency Trading, Vertical Integration: More than 70% of Tewoo's
trading business
is agency trading, which has lower risk as it is passes on
pricing and forex
risks to counterparties. The company aims to increase this ratio
to over 80% to
further stabilise profitability. Tewoo's expansion into
logistics and financial
services to enhance its traditional agency business has already
improved its
gross profit margin to 2.4% in 1H16, from 2.2% in 2015 and 1.5%
before that. Its
EBITDA margin also expanded to 1.5% in 2015, from 0.9% in 2014.
Only part of
this margin improvement was due to lower commodity prices, which
had stabilised
by 1H16.
Product and Geographical Concentration: Tewoo's major trading
activities focus
on metals, especially steel. Around 60% of its gross profit is
from selling iron
ore, coking coal and steel products in China. This leaves the
company dependent
on the overall health of China's ferrous metals industry. Risks
from this
concentration are increasing along with its market share, as
evident in the
CNY21 billion increase in working capital between 2014 and 1H16
to support
customers. Tewoo is expanding into other areas, including energy
and chemicals,
but it will take time to diversify its product portfolio and
strengthen its
business profile.
Debt Surge to Support Expansion: Tewoo's net debt more than
doubled to CNY29.9
billion at end-1H16, from CNY12.2 billion at end-2014. Its net
working capital
(that only considers trade and bills receivables and payables,
inventories,
prepayments and customer deposits) rose to CNY59 billion, from
CNY38 billion
between 2014 and 1H16. Tewoo has been offering longer credit
terms to
counterparties to support them during China's steel industry
downturn. However,
it has been able to pass on the additional financial expenses to
customers, as
reflected in its stable pre-tax margin (excluding investment
income) of 0.4% in
1H16 and 0.3% in both 2015 and 2014.
Stable Credit Metrics: Fitch expects Tewoo's FFO net leverage to
remain below
4.0x as the steel industry stabilises. Tewoo's FFO net leverage
remained between
3.5x and 4.0x in 2013-2015. Its higher return on working capital
and return on
capital employed in 2015, at 10.4% and 6.5%, respectively,
compared with 8.7%
and 4.9%, respectively, in 2014, shows that Tewoo was
compensated for extending
more favourable terms to counterparties.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tewoo
include:
- Stable sales volume and pre-tax profit margin
- Proportion of agency business remaining above 80%
- No change in working capital composition
- Stable capex intensity and dividend payout rate
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect positive rating action on Tewoo in the
next 12 to 18
months due to its product and geographical concentration and
high debt level,
but developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action over the longer term include:
- A significant increase in scale and product diversification
- Sustained positive free cash flow
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 2.0x
- Sustained total debt/net working capital of below 1.0x (1.3x
at end-2015)
- Strengthening of linkages between Tewoo and Tianjin SASAC
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- EBITDA margin below 1% over a long period
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x for a long period
- Weakening of linkages between Tewoo and Tianjin SASAC
Liquidity
Adequate Liquidity: Tewoo holds a large cash balance of CNY55
billion at
significant carrying cost, but it provides the company with the
financial
flexibility to meet the large liquidity needs of its
commodity-trading business.
Furthermore, Tewoo still has access to CNY42.5 billion in unused
banking
facilities, which are mainly for trade financing purposes. The
availability of
these banking facilities gives Tewoo flexibility in how it uses
its large cash
hoard.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Committee Chairperson
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27
September 2016
to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001