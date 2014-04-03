RPT-Fitch Rates Thailand-Based IRPC's New Debentures at 'A-(tha)'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned IRPC Public Company Limited’s (IRPC, A-/Negative/F2(tha)) senior unsecured debentures a ‘A-(tha)’ National Long-Term Rating.

The debentures, which will total up to THB15bn, will be issued in three tranches due in 2017, 2019 and 2021. The integrated oil refining and petrochemical company will use the proceeds to refinance debt and/or as working capital. The notes are rated at the same level as IRPC’s National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unsecured, unconditional and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Leverage to Remain High: High capex will hinder IRPC’s efforts to reduce its currently high financial leverage in the next two years. Fitch projects IRPC’s funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to remain above 5.0x in 2014, which is high for its current ratings. Favourable credit terms from its 38.5%-owner PTT Public Company Limited (PTT, AAA(tha)/Stable) have enabled it to manage its increased debt levels and liquidity during this period of high investment. The Negative Outlook reflects IRPC’s weaker-than-expected operating cash flow in 2013 and elevated capex through 2015, resulting in weak forecast credit metrics. However, Fitch is of the view that IRPC may be able to improve its credit metrics to levels appropriate for its ratings by 2015-16.

Further Extension of Credit Terms: IRPC expects to secure from PTT more favourable credit terms for crude oil purchases in 2014, in addition to an extension of credit terms in 2013. This will support IRPC’s liquidity and reduce the need for incremental debt during the heavy investment period in 2013-2014. Fitch expects credit terms to be normalised once a majority of the planned capex is disbursed, and higher cash generation from the improved operations would allow the company to improve its financial leverage.

Fully Integrated Producer: IRPC has a competitive advantage as a fully integrated oil refining and petrochemicals producer, and its expertise and long track record in downstream petrochemicals in Thailand. Vertical integration provides cost advantages, a broad product range and reduced earnings volatility relative to non-integrated operators. An increase in high value-added products with the proposed capex should improve its margins and reduce margin volatility.

Linkage to PTT: IRPC’s Long-Term National Rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from its standalone credit profile, reflecting its enhanced links with PTT. PTT is the single largest shareholder of IRPC (38.5%). IRPC falls within PTT’s central treasury management framework, key management personnel are rotated among PTT and its related companies including IRPC, and PTT extends IRPC flexible credit terms.

Highly Cyclical Business: IRPC’s credit profile is tempered by its high vulnerability to oil prices, volatile refining margins and petrochemical prices, which can significantly affect its earnings and cash flow generation. IRPC is also exposed to supply risk associated with crude oil, as Thailand is highly dependent on imported oil.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable at the current rating level include:

- Stronger-than-expected cash flow generation, which could help IRPC improve its credit profile faster than currently expected

- Evidence of stronger ties with PTT

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- Weaker-than-expected operating cash flow, resulting in slower-than-expected deleveraging

- Reduction of the credit terms on crude purchase, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage

- Projected FFO adjusted net leverage sustained at above 4.25x and FFO fixed charge coverage weaker than 3.0x (2013: 3.3x) by end-2015

- Weakening of linkages with PTT