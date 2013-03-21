Fitch Rates The Hanover Insurance Group's $175MM Subordinated Debentures 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to The Hanover Insurance Group's (NYSE: THG) issuances of $175 million in subordinated debentures maturing March 30, 2053. KEY RATING DRIVERS THG will use the notes for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include repurchases of its common stock. THG's pro forma financial leverage ratio (FLR) is 29.7%. This compares to a FLR of 26.8%, excluding FAS 115, at Dec. 31, 2012. The pro forma figure includes THG's repayment of $46 million in FHLBB borrowings in January 2013. THG's interest coverage has been subpar over the last two years due to lower profitability with above average catastrophe related losses. GAAP operating EBIT coverage was 2.3x in 2011 and 2.2X in 2012. Holding company cash and investments was $164 million at Dec. 31, 2012. Statutory interest coverage is projected at approximately 2.5x in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a material and sustained deterioration in the Prism score and/or material increases in GAAP operating leverage from current levels; GAAP operating EBIT coverage below 5x and maintenance of parent company cash and investments less than 2x annual interest expense; a further material deterioration in underwriting or operating performance relative to peers; and a material deterioration in THG's reserve adequacy. Key ratings triggers that could lead to an upgrade include underwriting results and consolidated profitability comparable to higher rated peer companies and industry averages; improvement in the Prism score to 'strong'; and maintenance of the run-rate holding company financial leverage ratio below 25%. Fitch has assigned the following rating: The Hanover Insurance Group --$175 million subordinated debentures due March 30, 2053 'BB'. THG's ratings were affirmed with a Stable Outlook on March 18, 2013 as follows: The Hanover Insurance Group --IDR at 'BBB'; --7.5% senior notes due 2020 'BBB-'; --6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB-'; --7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 'BBB-'; --8.207% junior subordinated debentures due 2027 at 'BB'. The Hanover Insurance Company Citizens Insurance Company of America --IFS at 'A-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director Fitch Ratings, Inc. +1-312-368-3191 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Committee Chairperson Mark E. Rouck, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.