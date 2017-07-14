Fitch Rates Turkey's Odeabank A.S. 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's Odeabank A.S. (Odea) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-', Short-Term IDRs of 'B' and a National Long-term Rating of 'A+'. The Outlook on Odea's Long-Term ratings is Stable. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Odea's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and National Rating are driven by the bank's standalone creditworthiness, as reflected in the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. The VR reflects Odea's limited franchise (ranked 11th by total assets among deposit-taking conventional banks) and heightened credit risk profile considering the bank's high share of foreign currency lending, some high-risk sectoral exposures and only moderate specific reserves coverage of non-performing loans. However, the VR also factors in Odea's generally improving financial metrics and reasonable funding profile in light of the predominance of customer deposits in the bank's funding base and limited wholesale funding reliance. Odea is rated three notches above its 74% owner, Bank Audi S.A.L. (Bank Audi, B-/Stable) whose own ratings are capped by the Lebanese sovereign rating (Bank Audi S.A.L. Group has 76.4% stake in Odea). No support is therefore factored into Odea's IDRs. At the same time, Fitch sees limited contagion risk for Odea from its parent based on i) Odea's low exposure to the Lebanese sovereign (equal to about 1% of total assets at end-1Q17) ii) limited group funding (end-1Q17: subordinated debt and interbank funding sourced from Bank Audi Group were equal to a combined total of around 3% of total funding) iii) Odea has not paid any dividends to date, while Bank Audi has contributed about USD1.2 billion in equity. Odea provides banking services to corporate, commercial, SME and retail customers in Turkey, with a majority of loans to the corporate and commercial segments. It accounted for a modest 1.5%, 1.6% and 2.1% of sector assets, loans and deposits, respectively at end-1Q17. Credit risk is heightened by above-sector-average foreign currency lending (equal to 53% of performing loans at end-1Q17 including foreign currency-indexed loans), high single-name borrower concentration and exposure to high-risk sectors such as project finance and construction. At the same time watch-list loans (end-1Q17: 7.4% of performing loans) have increased, as have watch-list restructured loans; at least some of which are likely to migrate to the non-performing loan (NPL) category as loans season in Fitch's view. However, Odea's headline NPL ratio (loans overdue 90 days) remains reasonable; it stood at 3% at end-1Q17 versus the sector average of 3.2%. Odea is endeavouring to reduce its level of foreign currency lending, which fell to 53% of gross loans at end-1Q17 from 56% at end-2016. However, it is likely to remain material considering the bank's high share of foreign currency deposits (65% of the deposit base at end-1Q17). Foreign currency lending is focused mainly on exporters, project finance and infrastructure lending. Energy sector project finance loans also relate mainly to renewable energy projects that benefit from a floor price, in US dollars, guaranteed by the government mitigating credit risk to some extent. Nevertheless, not all borrowers will be fully hedged in our view. Odea's level of specific reserves coverage of NPLs is also fairly weak and significantly below-sector-average (end-1Q17: 45% versus 78%) - albeit a moderate 71% after adjusting for available 'free provisions'. Management attributes the level of NPL reserves coverage to its lower retail loan exposure relative to the sector average and focus on collateralised commercial and corporate lending. Capitalisation is reasonable with a Fitch Core Captial (FCC) ratio of 12.6% at end-1Q17 and a total capital ratio (15.3%) comfortably above the recommended regulatory 12% threshold. Growth has been funded to date by capital injections and subordinated debt provided by shareholders following Odea's establishment in 2012. However, over the medium term the aim is to fund growth organically. It targets loan growth of a moderate 10% CAGR from 2017-2020 with return on equity (ROE) budgeted to rise to around 15% by 2020. Net NPLs relative to FCC remain manageable (13.2% at end-1Q17, or 7% adjusted for free provisions) while pre-impairment profit provides an additional buffer to absorb credit losses. Odea's performance has improved as it has scaled up its balance sheet and cost efficiency is strong. Its cost/assets ratio (end-1Q17: 1.9%) outperforms the sector average (2.1%) despite its small size, reflecting its focus on digital technology and small branch network. However, loan impairment charges remain fairly high (albeit lower relative to pre-impairment profit as the latter has increased) and funding costs are slightly above the sector average, reflecting Odea's strategy to fund loans primarily with customer deposits. Odea reported ROE of a modest 10.8% in 1Q17 (sector average: 18%), up from 7.8% in 2016. Customer deposits accounted for a high 85% of Odea's total funding at end-1Q17 and the bank's gross loans/customer deposits ratio (a low 92% end-1Q17) far outperforms the sector average (125%). Furthermore, wholesale funding (15% of total funding) relates largely to trade finance operations, accounting for much of the bank's short-term foreign currency liabilities maturing within one year. The remainder consists of long-term funding from international financial institutions. Consequently, and in light of the bank's adequate foreign currency liquidity, Fitch views refinancing risk as manageable. At end-1Q17 foreign currency liquid assets fully covered maturing liabilities due within one year. Nevertheless, foreign currency liquidity could come under pressure from a prolonged market closure. Odea's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that support from the Turkish state cannot be relied upon. This reflects the bank's lack of systemic importance in Turkey. Support from the bank's shareholder cannot be relied upon given the weak ability of Bank Audi to provide support based on its current rating (b-/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES The VR could be downgraded in case of significant deterioration in asset quality that put pressure on capital ratios and performance. A sharp tightening of liquidity could also result in pressure on the VR. Upside to the VR is limited in the near term, given the bank's rating limited record of operations, modest franchise and high credit risk profile in the challenging Turkish operating environment. In the medium term the VR could be upgraded as a result of the successful expansion of the bank's franchise without a corresponding increase in risk appetite or due to an improvement in the bank's credit risk profile resulting in better asset quality metrics. The rating actions are as follows: Odeabank A.S. Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs assigned at 'B' Viability Rating assigned at 'bb-' Support Rating assigned at '5' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'No Floor' National Long-term Rating assigned at 'A+(tur)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Ahmet Kilinc Associate Director +44 20 3530 1272 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Lindsey Liddell Director +44 20 3530 1008 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001