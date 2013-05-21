RPT-Fitch Rates Turnstone MidCo 2 'B+(EXP)' in Proposed Refinancing

May 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Turnstone MidCo 2 and its associated debt instruments to be issued under IDH Finance plc the following expected ratings, upon completion of the pending refinancing:

Tunstone MidCo 2.

Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): ‘B+(EXP)’

IDH Finance plc

GBP200m planned Senior Secured Notes due 2018: ‘BB-(EXP)'/‘RR3’

GBP125m planned Senior Secured FRN due 2018: ‘BB-(EXP)'/‘RR3’

GBP75m Second Lien Notes due 2019: ‘B-(EXP)'/‘RR6’

IDH Finance plc, the issuer of the planned notes, is 100% owned by Turnstone Midco 2. The notes as well as the new super-senior revolving credit facility (RCF) of up to GBP100m (which is expected to be undrawn at closing) will be secured substantially by all of the issuer’s and guarantors’ assets representing 86.6% of the group’s consolidated sales and 83.1% of consolidated EBITDA as of 31 March 2013. Pearl Topco Limited (Predecessor IDH) was acquired on 11 May 2011 by Carlyle and Palamon and was simultaneously merged with Associated Dental Practices (ADP Primary Care Services Limited or Predecessor ADP), together referred to as IDH.

The ratings relate to the pending refinancing of its current senior loans (GBP330m in total) and partial repayment of the shareholder loan (GBP50m) from the proceeds of the proposed senior notes and second lien issue in the total amount of GBP400m. Final instrument ratings would be contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the above ratings.

The ‘B+(EXP)’ IDR reflects Turnstone Midco 2’s solid market positioning as the number one player in the GBP3.3bn UK NHS dental care market, where it operates via 550 practices and serves about 5m patients per annum. IDH is more than double the size of its next biggest competitor Oasis Healthcare. A successful notes issue and completion of the capital structure refinancing would improve the financial flexibility for IDH allowing it to continue pursuing its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Market Position

IDH’s solid market position allows economies of scale in terms of sourcing of equipment/ material, administration, controlling and national advertisement.

NHS Funded Sales

Further support to the ratings is given by IDH’s revenues derived from NHS contracts which is the source of 87% of its revenues. 90% of these contracts are so-called ‘evergreen contracts’ (GDS contracts) which provide stability to the group’s profitability and cash flows. As the NHS target is to improve the access to NHS dentistry, there is not much incentive for the NHS to withdraw those contracts, unless the dentists who are awarded these contracts are underperforming.

Low Risk Acquisition Strategy

The acquisition strategy for IDH reflects the group’s ability to take advantage of the fragmented dentistry market in the UK. Fitch considers that such strategy carries an inherent execution risk, albeit limited in light of management’s past experience in completing acquisitions. Fitch notes that the acquisition of small practices with GDS contracts with the NHS is relatively well matched to the group’s operations and thus does not bear major integration costs.

Regulatory Reforms Broadly Neutral

The ratings also reflect the risks associated with the regulatory reforms impending in the dentistry market in the UK. Fitch recognises the risk that the reimbursement method from the NHS to private dental service providers is likely to change. However, any changes in contracts - away from current UDA (Units of Dental Activity) based contracts - are only likely to be introduced around 2017. Protection to the value of the contract is also provided by the current involvement of IDH in the government’s pilot scheme in the design of contracts as well as its incumbent position.

Weak Credit Metrics

The business strengths are offset by Turnstone Midco 2’s relatively weak credit metrics. Based on its conservative projections, Fitch considers Turnstone Midco 2 as highly leveraged, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at 6.0x at closing of the refinancing but expects the group to delever over time to 5.2x by 2016, which is adequate to the assigned rating given the sector. Higher than expected post-refinancing cost of funding could, among other factors, have an impact on projected credit metrics and therefore the post-refinancing IDR and the instrument ratings.

Treatment of Shareholder Debt

In its analysis, Fitch has classified the various shareholder instruments present in the group’s structure as equity because, as per Fitch’s understanding of the legal documentation received, the main features of these instruments combined with the inter-creditor principles match Fitch’s assessment of equity-like instruments (see “Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe”, dated 8 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Adequate Liquidity

Fitch anticipates that post refinancing, Turnstone Midco 2’s liquidity will be adequate with around GBP5m of cash, a fully undrawn GBP100m RCF due in 2018, and without short-term debt maturities.

Above Average Senior Recovery Ratings

Turnstone Midco 2’s recovery ratings reflect Fitch’s expectations that the enterprise value of the company would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going concern approach), rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple and 25% discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition activity or contract losses, are fair assumptions under a distress scenario. Fitch estimates that the recovery rate for the senior secured notes would fall within the 51%-70% range (‘RR3’), leading to a one-notch uplift from the IDR to ‘BB-(EXP)'. The recovery rate for the second lien notes would fall within 0%-10% range (‘RR6’) leading to a two-notch downgrade from the IDR to ‘B-(EXP)'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Reduced free cash flow margin below 4% of sales due to significant profitability erosion, as a result of an unsuccessful acquisition strategy

- FFO adjusted net leverage above 6.0x on a sustained basis

- FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- IDH’s ability to increase its diversification and scale via acquisitions whilst maintaining financial flexibility

- FFO adjusted net leverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis