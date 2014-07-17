Fitch Rates Tyson's $2.5B Term Loans 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the following senior unsecured debt issues of Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson; NYSE: TSN): --$1,306 million term loan A due 2017; --$594 million term loan A due 2019; --$600 million term loan B due 2019. See the full list of Tyson's ratings at the end of this press release. At March 29, 2014, Tyson had approximately $1.9 billion of total debt, consisting mainly of senior unsecured notes maturing 2016 through 2028. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the term loans form part of the financing for Tyson's $8.6 billion acquisition of The Hillshire Brands Co. (Hillshire; NYSE: HSH). The 'BBB' rating reflects Fitch's expectation that Tyson will issue sufficient equity to partially fund the transaction and that total debt-to-EBITDA will decline to between 2.0x and 2.5x within two years of transaction closing which is anticipated to occur by Sept. 27, 2014. The new senior unsecured term loans rank pari passu with Tyson's existing debt, most of which includes a guarantee from Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. Pricing is ratings-based with an applicable margin ranging from 112.5 basis points (bps) to 250 bps over LIBOR depending on the tranche. The three-year and five-year term loan A tranches amortize quarterly at a rate of 2.5% while the five-year term loan B tranche is a bullet maturity. The loans are subject to financial maintenance covenants that replicate those in Tyson's recently amended revolving credit facility discussed in the Liquidity, Maturities, and Covenants section below. KEY RATING DRIVERS Equity Financing for Hillshire Acquisition and Post Closing Deleveraging: On July 1, 2014, Tyson entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hillshire for $63 per share, or $8.6 billion including Hillshire's net debt and a $163 million termination fee associated with Hillshire's previously proposed acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. Pro forma leverage, assuming 100% debt financing, is approximately 4.0x based on March 2014 LTM data. However, Tyson plans to fund a portion of the purchase with equity and is committed to deleveraging in order to maintain its investment grade rating. Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the combined entity will generate an average of roughly $700 million of annualized free cash flow (FCF). Complementary, Margin-Accretive Nature of Transaction; Realization of Meaningful Synergies: Fitch views the pending acquisition of Hillshire as in line with Tyson's strategy of expanding in prepared foods and value-added products. Pro forma for the acquisition, prepared foods will increase to 18% and 20% of Tyson's revenue and operating income, respectively, from 9% and 5% during the LTM ended March 29, 2014. Tyson expects the addition of the Hillshire assets to provide a significant 300 bp lift to prepared foods segment margins. Tyson's prepared foods segment's operating margin, at 2.2% for the recent LTM, was below normalized expectations of 4% to 6% due to higher raw material costs and spending related to the launch of its Day Starts line of breakfast products. The mid-16x multiple Tyson expects to pay for Hillshire, however, is rich and ranks historically as one of the highest among U.S. food company transactions. Tyson estimates that the purchase multiple is approximately 10.5x including its projected $300 million or more of annualized synergies to be realized within three years. Synergies will come from supply chain efficiencies, the alignment of shared services, and leveraging sales and marketing infrastructure. Fitch views the realization of synergies and anticipated margin expansion as key rating factors for Tyson. Earnings Remain Strong: Fitch expects fiscal 2014 to mark the fifth consecutive year of strong operating performance for Tyson. After absorbing about $1.5 billion of incremental feed costs during fiscal 2011, 2012, and 2013, Tyson projects that its feed costs will decline by approximately $500 million in fiscal 2014. For fiscal 2014, management also believes operating margins in chicken could be above its normalized range of 5%-7% and expects profitability in pork to be within the 6%-8% normal range. Tyson has indicated that margins for beef and prepared foods may be below targets of 2.5%-4.5% and 4%-6%, respectively, due to industry conditions in beef and investments to grow in value-added. During the first half of fiscal 2014, ended March 29, 2014, operating earnings were very strong, increasing 43% versus prior year to $773 million. Operating income was impacted positively by a 2.6% rise in consolidated sales volumes, an average price increase of 3.8%, and lower feed costs. Operating margins in chicken, pork, beef, and prepared foods were 8.9%, 7.8%, 1.2%, and 2.1%, respectively. Fitch believes the previously mentioned normalized margins for prepared foods and pork could increase as a result of synergies from the Hillshire acquisition. Industry Fundamentals Are Mixed; Diversification Is A Plus: Fitch expects industry margins in beef to continue to be pressured by record low U.S. cattle supply over the near term, while Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea (PED) disease across farms in the mid-west has reduced U.S. hog supplies. However, low corn and feed cost should continue to support profitability for chicken producers, result in increased hog weights, and incentivize ranchers to start rebuilding cattle herds. Protein demand should remain relatively intact over the near term. Liquidity, Maturities and Debt Terms: At March 29, 2014, Tyson's had approximately $1.4 billion of liquidity consisting of $438 million of cash and availability under an undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolver. Significant upcoming maturities are limited to $638 million of 6.6% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2016. All of Hillshire's unsecured notes, except the 6.125% notes due 2033, include a Change of Control Triggering Event provision. Tyson should not have to redeem Hillshire's outstanding bonds, given that the bond provisions require a downgrade to non-investment grade by all three agencies. Tyson's revolving facility expires Aug. 9, 2017. The facility is guaranteed by Tyson and its Tyson Fresh Meats (TFM) subsidiary as long as TFM guarantees the $638 million 2016 and $1 billion 2022 senior unsecured notes. Tyson's $120 million 7% notes due 2018 and $18 million 7% notes due 2028 do not benefit from a TFM guarantee. Fitch does not delineate ratings based on these guarantees due to Tyson's strong credit protection measures and low probability of default. On June 27, 2014, Tyson amended its credit agreement to allow for the acquisition of Hillshire. Changes included, among other things, the elimination of certain limitations related to the incurrence of debt and increasing the maximum debt-to-capitalization from 50% to 65% through the first full quarter following the closing of the Hillshire transaction and 60% thereafter. The previous ratings-based collateral trigger was eliminated and a priority debt basket of 15% of consolidated net tangible assets was added. Fitch estimates that debt-to-capitalization was approximately 24% while adjusted EBITDA-to-interest was about 4x required levels at March 29, 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade include: --An upgrade is not likely in the next 12-18 months due to the meaningful increased leverage following the acquisition of Hillshire and potential integration risk. However, what could lead to a rating upgrade would be: --Realization of $300 million of expected synergies, --100 bps or more of EBITDA margin expansion, --Annualized FCF increase averaging around $800 million over time, --Greater than expected debt reduction such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA is sustainable at the low-end of 2x-2.5x range due a combination of operating income growth and debt reduction, and the maintenance of $1 billion or more of liquidity. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Weak top-line growth or significant margin contraction due to prolonged supply or demand imbalances resulting from animal diseases or higher feed cost and substantially lower than expected FCF such that total debt-to-operating EBITDA is sustained above approximately 2.5x. --Additional material size acquisitions over the near-term or aggressive financial policies relating to dividends and share repurchases would be viewed negatively. Tyson's current ratings are as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Unsecured bank facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Committee Chairperson John Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368- 3216 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage - Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities within a Corporate Group Structure; --'Fitch Views Pilgrim's Pride Takeover Bid for Hillshire as Neutral to JBS' Credit Quality' (May 2014); --'Fitch Upgrades Tyson's S-T IDR to 'F2' and Affirms L-T IDR at BBB; Outlook Positive' (January 2014). 