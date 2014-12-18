Fitch Rates Ukraine's PJSC Alfa-Bank Upcoming Notes 'B-(EXP)(EMR)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ukraine-based PJSC Alfa-Bank's (ABU) UAH500m Series M and UAH500m Series N senior unsecured bonds with a final maturity in October 2017 and November 2017, respectively, expected Long-term local currency ratings of 'B-(EXP)(emr)', Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' and National Long-term Ratings of 'AA+(ukr)(EXP)(emr)'. Under the issue terms the bank will pay at least the nominal hryvna amount of the principal and interest with an extra payment representing indexation adjustment for potential hryvna devaluation against the US dollar. The ratings reflect Fitch's opinion on the likelihood of ABU fulfilling its obligations to pay the nominal hryvna principal and interest. The 'emr' (except market risk) signals that the market risk attached to indexation adjustment is excluded from the rating as its size is dependent on market movements. ABU has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC', local currency Long-term IDR of 'B-' with a Negative Outlook, a National Long-term Rating of 'AA+(ukr)' with a Stable Outlook, a Viability Rating of 'ccc', and a Support Rating of '5'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue ratings correspond to ABU's Long-term local currency IDR, which is driven by Fitch's view of the potential support the bank may receive from entities within the shareholder-controlled Alfa-Group, including its sister bank, Russia-based Open Joint Stock Company Alfa-Bank (AB; BBB-/Negative). However, Fitch factors in only a limited probability of support due to the indirect relationship with other group assets and the mixed track record of support. The one-notch uplift of ABU's Long-term local currency IDR above Ukraine's sovereign rating (CCC) reflects the relative strength of the shareholder support for the bank. The Negative Outlook reflect country risks, and in particular the risk, in extreme scenarios, of restrictions being placed on bank's ability to service its local currency obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to ABU's Long-term local currency IDR would impact the issue ratings. ABU's IDRs and debt ratings remain highly correlated with the sovereign's credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded in case of a downgrade of the sovereign, or they could stabilise at their current levels if downward pressure on the sovereign ratings abates. Weakening of support propensity from Alfa-Group could also result in a downgrade. Contacts: Primary Analyst Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Moscow Secondary Analyst Evgeny Konovalov Associate Director +7 495 956 9932 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.