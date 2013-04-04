FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch rates Ukreximbank's USD100m tap issue final 'B'/'RR4'
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch rates Ukreximbank's USD100m tap issue final 'B'/'RR4'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz Finance PLC’s USD100m 8.75% tap issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of ‘B’ and a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The notes are consolidated to form a single series with the outstanding USD500m 8.75% notes due in January 2018. The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank, ‘B’/Stable/‘b’).

For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, please see ”Fitch Assigns Ukreximbank’s Upcoming Tap Issue Expected ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4’, dated 27 March 2013, and “Fitch Rates Ukreximbank’s Upcoming Medium Term Notes at ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4”, dated 16 January 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.