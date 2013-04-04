RPT-Fitch rates Ukreximbank's USD100m tap issue final 'B'/'RR4'

April 4 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz Finance PLC’s USD100m 8.75% tap issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of ‘B’ and a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The notes are consolidated to form a single series with the outstanding USD500m 8.75% notes due in January 2018. The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank, ‘B’/Stable/‘b’).

For key rating drivers, rating sensitivities and further details on the issue, please see ”Fitch Assigns Ukreximbank’s Upcoming Tap Issue Expected ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4’, dated 27 March 2013, and “Fitch Rates Ukreximbank’s Upcoming Medium Term Notes at ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4”, dated 16 January 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.