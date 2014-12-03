Fitch Rates UnitedHealth Group's Planned Issuance 'A-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-(EXP)' rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated's (UnitedHealth) planned issue of senior notes of various maturities. The ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on UnitedHealth's currently outstanding senior notes. Fitch anticipates UnitedHealth using proceeds from the planned issuance for general corporate purposes, including repayment of outstanding commercial paper. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'A-(EXP)' rating reflects expectations that UnitedHealth's capitalization and interest coverage will not materially change from levels reported at Sept. 30, 2014. Specifically, Fitch expects that debt-to-total capital will remain at 35%, debt-to-annualized nine-month 2014 EBITDA should remain at 1.5x, and EBITDA-to-interest expense would be approximately 18x. Fitch views UnitedHealth's overall market position within the health insurance and managed care sector as largely unique, in that it enjoys strength across a broad spectrum of products, services, and geographies. UnitedHealth's ratings continue to reflect strong operating margins consistent with Fitch's median guidelines for the rating category. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch could upgrade UnitedHealth's ratings if the company were to report debt/EBITDA ratios approximating 1.3x and debt-to-capital below 30% on a sustained basis, while maintaining EBITDA/interest coverage ratios in the mid-teens or better. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade to UnitedHealth's ratings include developments related to healthcare reform that significantly impair UnitedHealth's ability to appropriately price its products, or otherwise severely restrict the company's cash flow. In addition, expectations for sustained ratios of debt/EBITDA above 1.9x, debt-to-capital above 35%, and EBITDA/interest below 8x could lead to negative rating actions. The following rating has been assigned: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated --Senior unsecured notes rated 'A-(EXP)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey A. Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3182 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014); --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special Report' (Aug. 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) (Sector Credit Factors) here Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.