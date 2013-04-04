Fitch Rates Vakifbank's GMTN Programme 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/ISTANBUL, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O.'s (Vakifbank: BBB-/Stable) USD3bn global medium term note (GMTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-'. Fitch has also assigned an expected 'BBB-(EXP)' rating to Vakifbank's proposed unsecured senior notes to be issued under this GMTN programme. The proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate purposes. There is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be rated the same as the programme rating. RATING RATIONALE The notes are rated at the same level as Vakifbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Vakifbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR is in turn driven by the bank's stand-alone strength, reflecting its broad franchise and sound financial metrics in terms of capitalisation, asset quality, performance and funding. The rating is also equalised with the Turkish sovereign's Long-Term IDRs and underpinned by support, reflecting Fitch's view that the authorities would be likely to support the bank if required. This is based on Vakifbank's majority ownership (58.45%) by the General Directorate for Foundations (GDF), which is fully controlled and managed by the Turkish state, and the bank's systemic importance (9% deposit market share). At end-Q312, Vakifbank was Turkey's seventh-largest bank in Turkey, commanding market shares nearing 9% in total loans and deposits. Corporate loans accounted for the largest portion of the bank's loan portfolio, followed by retail and SME lending. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Changes in the sovereign ratings and macroeconomic environment could affect both the Support Rating Floor and the Viability Rating, resulting in an upgrade or downgrade, as appropriate, of Vakifbank's Long-Term IDRs. Fitch currently rates Vakifbank as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDR: 'F3' Support Rating: '2' Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-' National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook Viability Rating: 'bbb-' Senior unsecured debt issue: 'BBB-' Subordinated debt issue: 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Turda Ozmen Director +90 212 284 7882 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.