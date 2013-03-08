Fitch Rates Vanke's USD Notes Final 'BBB+'

March 8 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Vanke Co Ltd. (Vanke; ‘BBB+'/Stable) five-year USD800m offshore unsubordinated unsecured notes a final rating of ‘BBB+'. The notes issued by Bestgain Real Estate Limited (Bestgain) are jointly and severally guaranteed by Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Vanke HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Vanke. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 4 March 2013. Key Rating Drivers Vanke’s ratings reflect its focus on providing mass market housing to first-time buyers and first time upgraders, and its significant scale and national presence, which provide operational and cash flow flexibility. The ratings are also supported by the company’s low leverage, strong contracted sales/debt coverage and funding diversity which is underpinned by its flexible funding strategy and strong relationships with domestic banks. Vanke’s focus on mass market allows it to benefit from strong demand for housing stemming from China’s continuous urbanisation. This is in line with numerous government policies that have been introduced to ensure sufficient supply of mass market housing. In 2011, 88% of their contracted sales were of units measuring below 144 square metres each. The company also achieved a cumulative average growth rate of 38.4% in contracted sales from 2009 to 2011 despite strict home purchase restrictions imposed in first-tier cities and certain major second-tier cities. Vanke is the largest among Fitch-rated Chinese homebuilders by revenue and contracted sales. In December 2012, Vanke recorded revenue of RMB96.9bn from contracted sales of RMB141bn and has 320 projects spanning 60 cities, underlining the company’s national presence. A majority of total sales were in second-tier and third-tier cities and evenly distributed in four geographical areas - Shenzhen/Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. Vanke’s expansion strategy will focus on these four key areas to allow for more efficient use of resources and better management as well as for consistent products. Vanke has diversified multiple funding channels, such as bank loans from domestic banks, project joint ventures and access to both onshore and offshore capital markets. Vanke had RMB51.1bn cash and equivalents and no offshore committed undrawn credit facilities as of end-2012. Vanke’s low leverage and strong debt coverage are demonstrated by a net debt/adjusted inventory of 17% and contracted sales/total debt of around 2.3x, respectively at end-2011. Fitch expects these metrics to stay within the ‘BBB+’ guidelines of 30% and 1.75x respectively. The ratings are constrained by the industry’s cyclicality and high regulatory risks in China. Home purchases are highly sensitive to economic cycles and the Chinese government continues to intervene in this market to curb excessive price increases. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Vanke will maintain its leadership in the Chinese residential homebuilding market, with a continued focus on mass market housing. The agency also expects the company to leverage on its operational and financial flexibility and to continue to expand moderately in the highly competitive and cyclical Chinese property market. Vanke is unable to provide a guarantee to offshore subsidiaries without approval from the Chinese government. In place of a guarantee, Vanke has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that the guarantor, Vanke HK, has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the proposed USD notes. Fitch views that the keepwell and undertaking deeds signal a strong intention from Vanke to honour its proposed debt obligations. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Unfavourable changes to China’s regulation or economy leading to a decline in contracted sales - Decline in Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margin to below 25% (end-2011: around 28%) - Increase in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a sustained period - Contracted sales/total debt remaining below 1.75x over a sustained period - Deviation from its current focus on mass market housing Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months due to high cyclicality as well as high regulatory risks in the Chinese property sector.