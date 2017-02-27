(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.'s (WBA) new $4.8 billion and $1
billion term loan
credit facilities as well as its $1 billion revolving credit
facility (RCF).
These facilities, which are expected to be used to finance the
proposed Rite Aid
acquisition, replace $6.8 billion in funding commitments which
expired Jan. 27,
2017.
The $4.8 billion term loan is structured in two $2.4 billion
tranches, maturing
Oct. 27, 2019 and Oct. 27, 2021, respectively. The $1 billion
term loan is
structured in two $500 million tranches, which expire on the
first anniversary
of the date of funding and the earlier of the same date or March
30, 2018,
respectively. Both term loan commitments expire July 31, 2017
with potential
extensions to Oct. 31, 2017. The $1 billion revolver, which has
an accordion
feature for additional commitments of up to $250 million, is a
364-day facility
which became effective Feb. 1, 2017 and may be used for general
corporate
purposes including the funding of its Rite Aid acquisition.
Fitch Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for WBA is
'BBB'/Stable Outlook. A
full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
On Jan. 30, 2017, WBA announced a renegotiated Rite Aid merger
agreement, which
both lowers the purchase price and extends the agreement to July
31, 2017. The
previous $17 billion purchase price was reduced by $2.2 billion
to $2.7 billion,
with the final price dependent on required store divestitures,
which could be up
to 1,200, higher than the original plan of up to 1,000 stores.
Fitch estimates a total purchase price for Rite Aid of
approximately $14.5
billion, including the assumption of $2.3 billion (from a total
$7 billion) of
Rite Aid's existing unsecured debt. WBA has obtained $12.8
billion in financing
for the acquisition, including approximately $6 billion each of
unsecured notes
and term loans and $1 billion in revolver availability.
The 'BBB' rating incorporates WBA's leading position and
increasing market share
in the growing drugstore category. WBA's ample free cash flow
(FCF) provides it
the financial flexibility to invest strategically in its
business and new
opportunities while managing its balance sheet. The
debt-financed Rite Aid
acquisition offers WBA the ability to strengthen its competitive
position and
generate significant procurement and cost synergies.
Incremental debt is expected to yield elevated leverage of
around 4.0x on a pro
forma adjusted debt/EBITDAR basis from an LTM 3.3x times on a
standalone basis
(eliminating $6 billion in funded debt associated with the Rite
Aid
acquisition). Fitch expects WBA to return adjusted leverage to
the mid-3x level
by fiscal 2019 (August) and toward the low-3x range thereafter.
Concerns include
ongoing pressure on U.S. pharmacy reimbursement rates, WBA's
under-penetration
in the U.S. specialty pharmacy business, and integration risks
with Rite Aid.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Since Walgreen Co. (WAG) completed its merger with Alliance
Boots to form WBA on
Dec. 31, 2014, the combined entity has developed a holistic
strategy to grow its
presence in the U.S. healthcare market. The company has
undertaken a number of
strategic priorities to drive the business, including the
following:
--AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Long-Term Relationship: In March
2013, WAG and
wholesaler ABC announced a 10-year agreement (subsequently
extended to 2026) to
source all drugs through a newly formed strategic partnership
which would enable
sharing of synergies by layering ABC's generic volume into WBA.
Previously, WAG
sourced branded pharmaceuticals through Cardinal Health Inc.,
specialty
pharmaceuticals through ABC and generics directly from
manufacturers.
Management also believed an economic interest in ABC was
important and
structured warrants and an open-market purchase program. As of
February 2017,
WBA owns 26% of ABC at a cost of approximately $3.1 billion
after exercising its
final warrants for $1.2 billion.
--Rite Aid Purchase: In October 2015, WBA announced the proposed
purchase of
Rite Aid, designed to add to the company's national retail
coverage and
purchasing scale. Rite Aid - which has approximately 6% share of
the U.S.
prescription market - has strong presence in key markets where
Walgreens has
lower market share such as California and the Northeast. The
company is also
targeting $1 billion in cost synergies, including leveraging
scale in sourcing
and eliminating duplicative corporate expenses. Fitch has
modelled synergies
approaching $750 million by fiscal 2020.
--Cost Structure Opportunities: The company has identified $1.5
billion in cost
reduction opportunities primarily in the Walgreens U.S.
business, up from $1
billion initially identified in June 2012 at the announcement of
the
WAG/Alliance Boots partnership, and plans to complete the
program by the end of
fiscal 2017. Key areas of focus have included retail footprint
optimization,
headquarters rationalization and store operations efficiencies.
WBA has a multifaceted strategy in terms of the front-end, which
represents
around 30% of enterprise sales volume, of which three-quarters
is generated via
Walgreens stores in the U.S. First, new management sees an
opportunity to
improve basic operations such as inventory management and shrink
reduction.
Second, management believes Walgreens has historically been
overly focused on
promotions, with many loss leaders driving down margins. WBA has
been reducing
promotions and relying more on strong operations and its Balance
Rewards loyalty
program to drive sales. Third, WBA plans to revitalize its
beauty offering in
the U.S., using elements of the successful Boots model including
owned brands
such as No 7, Soap & Glory and Botanics. Fitch views as positive
efforts to
drive installed loyalty programs as a means to improve customer
stickiness.
RATING STRENGTHS
Category Growth and Competitive Resilience
WBA benefits from share gains in its U.S. pharmacy business,
which accounts for
approximately 50% of total company sales, with the industry
expected to grow
1%-2% annually each in volume and pricing. The industry has
benefitted from an
aging U.S. population, enrollment increases due to the
Affordable Care Act, and
prescription price increases, particularly for specialty
pharmaceuticals.
Unlike many other retail categories, Fitch views pharmacies as
having limited
competition from new formats given fixed-price contracts and
pharmacist supply
constraints. Mail-order, which emerged as a major threat to
retailers over the
past several decades, appears to have peaked, particularly given
"90-day at
retail" offers across the industry as well as a number of
branded drugs shifting
to over-the-counter.
However, there has been significant pharmacy reimbursement
pressure due to
shifts to managed care from cash over the 1990s through
mid-2000s and growth in
Medicaid/Medicare over the last few years, and this pressure is
expected to
continue over the next few years as payers strive to contain
healthcare costs.
Economics of scale are critical to negotiate better pricing on
pharmaceutical
purchases to help offset some of the reimbursement pressure. As
a result, Fitch
expects WBA will continue to drive U.S. share gains with volume
growth in the
2%-3% range while the overall industry grows at 1%-2%.
Fitch has currently not modelled any impact on total coverage,
volume, or
pricing based on potential changes to the Affordable Care Act or
other
legislative activity impacting the pharmaceutical industry.
Front-end sales have grown in the low-single digits in recent
years, and have
shown resilience to competition from channels including
discounters and online.
Fitch believes that WBA's low front-end ticket at less than $10
in most cases,
convenience model, and purchase immediacy have allowed it to
effectively compete
against new entrants. Fitch expects WBA's front-end comparable
store sales
(comps) to be slightly positive over the next three years.
Market Share Gains Expected to Continue
With 20% prescription market share, WBA is the second-largest
player in the U.S.
and has driven market share through execution and scale
benefits. As a leading
market player with strong loyalty from a sticky customer base,
WBA is a
preferred retail partner and can compete effectively for
inclusion in pharmacy
networks with acceptable financial terms. WBA's size also
permits cost-effective
pharmaceuticals buying, enhanced by its partnership with
wholesaler ABC, to
leverage the combined buying scale.
As a result of WBA's scale and execution, the company has built
a long track
record of growth, including U.S. comparable prescription volume
growth of 3.5%
and 2.3% in fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2016, respectively. This
growth reflects
market share gains in light of the structural challenges facing
the retail
pharmacy space. Industry challenges, such as increased
concentration of payers
(including the government), mail-order, and narrow networks,
have not had a
negative impact on Walgreens' volume growth and, in Fitch's
view, have likely
helped it gain share against smaller operators and independents.
However, these
challenges have dampened gross margins and Fitch expects WBA's
U.S pharmacy
gross margins to decline 30-40bps annually.
Despite overall market strength, WBA is underpenetrated in
specialty
pharmaceuticals relative to the market and competitors such as
CVS Caremark
(CVS), which has made targeted investments into the specialty
category and
benefits from its purchase of pharmacy benefits manager (PBM)
and mail-order
operator Caremark in 2006. CVS currently has approximately a 25%
share of the
U.S. specialty market, which Fitch estimates at more than twice
that of
Walgreens. As specialty pharmaceutical growth will dominate
overall spending
growth over the rating horizon, WBA is somewhat structurally
disadvantaged. The
company's recently announced strategic alliance to combine its
specialty
pharmacy business with Prime Therapeutics LLC could improve its
growth profile
while benefitting from scale efficiencies.
Fitch anticipates WBA can grow its U.S. pharmaceuticals sales in
the 4% range
annually, by taking share in non-specialty categories while
maintaining or
losing modest share in the specialty category.
Fitch expects WBA's international business, approximately 30% of
total company
sales, to grow in the low single digits annually over the
forecast horizon,
driven by 1%-2% comps in international retail and modest growth
in the
international wholesale business. International gross margins
are expected to be
flattish in the low-20% range, as the dynamics pressuring gross
margins in the
U.S. are less prevalent abroad.
Rite Aid EBITDA Opportunity
Fitch views the proposed purchase of Rite Aid, which reported
sales of $33
billion and EBITDA of $1.3 billion in the LTM ended November
2016, positively
due primarily to the procurement and cost structure
opportunities gained by
exploiting the combined entity's scale. The company's $1 billion
cost synergy
target is predicated largely on improved sourcing, in addition
to reducing
duplicative costs in the combined entity. Fitch believes at
least $750 million
of synergy savings are possible by fiscal 2020, though mitigated
by around $300
million EBITDA reduction, assuming the FTC mandates
approximately 1,200 store
divestitures due to local market share concerns.
Depending on final store divestitures, Rite Aid would improve
WBA's national
retail coverage, particularly in Southern California and
Northeastern U.S.
markets, positioning it well to compete for inclusion in narrow
and preferred
pharmacy networks. At the end of fiscal 2015, 76% of U.S.
households operated
within a five-mile radius of a Walgreens or Duane Reade (also
owned by WBA) and
Fitch anticipates the coverage is likely to rise to the
mid-to-high 80% range at
the close of the acquisition.
Beyond the synergy benefits, WBA may also benefit from store
consolidations over
the next few years, where a Rite Aid or Walgreens store is
closed and the
prescription file is transferred to another nearby location. The
drugstore
industry has historically driven EBITDA improvements through
these
consolidations. Additionally, Rite Aid has historically had
lower per-store
sales productivity than its larger peers given significant lack
of investments,
and WBA plans to improve comps through its operating expertise.
Fitch has not
incorporated upside from either of these opportunities into its
forecast.
Size and Scale Enables Financial Flexibility
WBA's scale affords significant financial flexibility, allowing
the company to
invest in its existing business and capitalize on new
opportunities while
reducing leverage post the Rite Aid acquisition, which could add
approximately
$12 billion of debt to WBA's existing $13 billion (as of Nov.
30, 2016 and
excluding $6 billion in unsecured notes intended to finance the
Rite Aid
acquisition), yielding pro forma leverage of approximately 4.0x,
up from current
leverage of 3.3x (excluding debt associated with the Rite Aid
acquisition).
Fitch believes the purchase of Rite Aid and accompanying
synergies could drive
EBITDA to close to $12 billion in fiscal 2020 compared to $9
billion in fiscal
2016 excluding Rite Aid and about $10 billion on a pro forma
WBA/Rite Aid basis.
Fitch expects pro forma FCF to be around $4 billion after
dividends, before
one-time cash restructuring/merger expenses and prior to any
potential working
capital improvements. FCF should increase to the $5 billion
range by fiscal 2020
on synergies and reduced merger expenses, and is expected to be
used primarily
for debt paydown. Fitch believes debt paydown could yield
adjusted leverage in
at around mid-3x by fiscal 2019 and toward the low-3.0x range
thereafter, absent
any large-scale acquisitions.
Should the Rite Aid acquisition not be consummated, Fitch
expects WBA to end
fiscal 2017 with leverage in the low-3.0x range. The company
would likely use
FCF to resume share repurchases, absent any other acquisition
opportunities.
RATING CONCERNS
Gross Margin Pressure
Fitch sees continued gross margin pressure on sales of
pharmaceuticals in the
U.S. Structural margin pressure has been a consequence of
increased penetration
of the government as a pharmaceutical payer under the Medicare
and Medicaid
programs, ongoing pressure from commercial payers, and a mix
shift toward the
90-day at retail offering. This pressure has been somewhat
mitigated by the
growth in generic penetration over the last few years, though
this is expected
to taper off given a lighter calendar of branded expirations.
Projected margins may also be affected by the growth in
preferred/narrow
networks, as WBA sacrifices margin for network inclusion to
drive volume. Over
the forecast horizon, Fitch expects U.S. pharmacy gross margins
to decline
30bps-40bps annually, while U.S front-end gross margins are
expected to remain
relatively flat. Fitch has also assumed modest gross margin
pressure in WBA's
international retail pharmacy and wholesale businesses.
Cash Flow Deployment Options/Lack of Financial Targets
WBA has shown a willingness to use cash and leverage to grow its
business.
Examples include its strategic investment in ABC and its
announced merger with
Rite Aid. Management has expressed support of partnerships and
the need to
reduce inefficiency in the U.S. healthcare system. This mindset,
coupled with
management's lack of publicly stated financial targets, yields
some risk with
regard to the pace of debt paydown.
Front-End Competition from Online Players
WBA's enterprise front-end sales have been resilient to
strengthened competition
from discounters and online channels. Fitch believes this is due
to low average
ticket prices, WBA's convenience model, and purchase immediacy.
However, online
merchants, Amazon.com, Inc. in particular, continue to improve
their business
models and speed of delivery, which could affect WBA's
higher-margin front-end
sales in the future.
Rite Aid Integration Risk
Fitch assumes WBA can achieve $750 million of the planned $1
billion in
synergies by fiscal 2020. Fitch expects WBA will enact a number
of changes to
Rite Aid operations, including store closures/consolidations,
supply
chain/procurement changes, and merchandising updates. Any of
these could cause
inventory interruptions and customer dissatisfaction, putting at
risk both
synergy forecasts and Rite Aid's ongoing sales trajectory.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects 2.5%-3% sales growth at legacy WBA, driven by 4%
U.S. pharmacy
and 0%-1% U.S. front-end comps and low-single-digit growth in
the company's
international retail and wholesale businesses. Sales growth for
the combined
entity is projected to be around 2%-3% after adjusting for an
assumed 1,200 Rite
Aid divestitures.
--Standalone EBITDA, which was $9 billion in fiscal 2016, is
expected to
increase toward $10 billion over the next 36 months.
EBITDA of around $10 billion on a pro forma basis including Rite
Aid could
improve to around $12 billion over the 36 months following the
close of the
acquisition on modest core growth and Rite Aid synergies.
--FCF after dividends is projected to be around $4 billion on a
pro forma basis,
prior to merger-related expenses and restructuring charges. FCF
is expected to
increase toward $5 billion on Rite Aid synergies in the 36
months following the
close of the acquisition. FCF is expected to be used primarily
to reduce debt to
the mid-3.0x range in fiscal 2018 and the low-3.0x range in
fiscal 2019.
--Standalone FCF is projected to be in around $4 billion
beginning fiscal 2017,
and could be used to resume WBA's share repurchase program while
maintaining
leverage in the low-3.0x range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could occur given some combination of
the following:
--Persistently negative front-end comparable store sales or
flattish
prescription volume growth, indicating market share erosion;
--Unsuccessful execution yielding flattish or modestly declining
EBITDA from pro
forma levels, driven by greater-than-expected gross margin
declines on worsening
reimbursement rates or weak implementation of the Rite Aid
integration or
merchandising/systems initiatives;
--A debt-financed transaction or divergence of cash flow to
unanticipated
strategic priorities, limiting debt paydown;
--Diminished confidence in WBA's ability and willingness to
reduce leverage
below 3.5x by fiscal 2020, absent an unforeseen debt-financed
acquisition.
Given WBA's lack of stated targets with respect to financial
leverage, an
upgrade is unlikely due to the risk of a leveraging transaction.
However, Fitch
would view positively a public commitment to sustain leverage
below 3x.
LIQUIDITY
At Nov 30, 2016, the company had $9.4 billion in cash (which
excludes $174
million of deposits restricted under agency agreements, law,or
other
obligations) and full availability on its revolver.
WBA had $18.9 billion of debt at Nov. 30, 2016, composed of a
GBP 1.4 billion
term loan (or USD$1.8 billion equivalent) with the remainder in
unsecured notes,
of which approximately $6 billion is expected to finance the
Rite Aid
acquisition. WBA is funding the acquisition with approximately
$12 billion of
debt, including the assumption of $2.3 billion of Rite Aid's
existing unsecured
debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates WBA as follows:
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolver (as co-borrower) at 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loans 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Walgreen Co.
--Unsecured revolver (as co-borrower) 'BBB';
--Unsecured term loan (as co-borrower) 'BBB';
--Unsecured bonds 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuberger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 4, 2016
Financial Statement Adjustments
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude restructuring charges. In fiscal 2016,
Fitch excluded
$1.1 billion in one-time restructuring charges related to WBA's
cost initiatives
and mergers, LIFO provisions, and merger-related amortization.
Fitch added back
$115 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001