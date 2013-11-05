Fitch Rates Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG's Debt Programme 'A-'/'F1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Germany-based Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG's (WestImmo) senior unsecured debt programme a Long-term rating of 'A-' and a Short-term rating of 'F1'. It should be noted that these ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under this programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under this programme will be the same as the respective programme's rating. Fitch has also assigned Long-term ratings of 'A-' to a number of WestImmo's senior unsecured bonds (see list of ISINs below) and of 'AAA' to WestImmo's guaranteed obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programmes' and securities' ratings are aligned with WestImmo's Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'A-' and 'F1' and are driven by an extremely high likelihood that support from its owner would be forthcoming, if needed. This view is supported by Fitch's analysis of WestImmo's sole ultimate owner, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, AAA/Stable) which in turn is 48.2%-owned by North Rhine Westphalia (NRW, AAA/Stable). WestImmo's IDRs were assigned on 10 October 2013 (see 'Fitch Rates Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank AG 'A-'; Outlook on www.fitchratings.com). WestImmo's guaranteed obligations benefit from grandfathered Gewahrtragerhaftung (statutory guarantor liability) of former WestLB AG (today Portigon AG, rated A+/Stable), whose guaranteed obligations benefit from grandfathered Gewahrtragerhaftung of NRW RATING SENSITIVITIES WestImmo's IDRs, and thus the programme and (non-guaranteed) securities ratings, are subject to the same sensitivities as WestImmo's IDRs and driven by support dynamics between NRW, EAA and WestImmo. However, it is extremely unlikely that the ratings of WestImmo's guaranteed obligations would be affected by an ownership change. Fitch has assigned the following senior unsecured bonds a 'A-' Long-term rating: DE000A1A6DK3 DE000A0DRG79 DE000A0DRG87 DE000A0DRG95 DE000A0DRGV9 DE000A0DRGW7 DE000A1A6DG1 DE000A1EL5K3 DE000A1EL5S6 Fitch has assigned the following senior unsecured bonds, which benefit from grandfathered Gewahrtragerhaftung, a 'AAA' Long-term rating DE0007769788 DE0007769796 DE0007769895 DE000A0D65H2 DE000A0DRGZ0 XS0202314919 DE0007769747 DE000A0DRG61 DE000A0EUL19 Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Markus Schmitt Associate Director +49 69 768076 129 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Erste Abwicklungsanstalt here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.