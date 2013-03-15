Fitch Rates Woori Bank's Baht Bonds 'AAA(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Korea-based Woori Bank's unsecured and unsubordinated THB-denominated bonds of up to THB8bn with a maturity of up to seven years a National Long-Term rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The proceeds will be used for the bank's general banking purposes. Rating Action Rationale The 'AAA(tha)' rating for the notes is based on Woori's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'A-'/Stable which is at the same level as Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) of 'A-'/Stable. 'AAA(tha)' is the highest on Thailand's National rating scale. Woori's LTFC IDR reflects Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity of the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) to support Woori, if required. This view is based on Woori's systemic importance as one of major commercial banks in South Korea and the government's majority ownership through Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC). Being the second-largest bank in Korea, Woori holds 13% and 15% of the banking system's total assets and deposits, respectively. Rating Drivers and Sensitivity The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori's LTFC IDR is downgraded below Thailand's LTLC IDR; however, Fitch does not expect any change to the Woori's support-driven IDR unless there is evidence of a weakening of the sovereign's propensity or ability to support the bank. Alternatively, an upgrade of Thailand's LTLC IDR may also lead to Woori's debt being downgraded. Woori was established in 1999. It had total assets of KRW241trn (USD211bn) at end-June 2012. The commercial bank is wholly owned by Woori Finance Holdings which in turn is 57%-owned by KDIC. KDIC has had plans to sell the holding company since 2002. Contacts: Primary Analysts Patchara Sarayudh (National Rating) Associate Director +66 2655 4761 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Wave Place 13th Fl., Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Heakyu Chang (International Rating) Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Ratings Limited 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul 150-737 Secondary Analysts Chutimas Sivamard, CFA (National Rating) Director Mihwa Park (International Rating) Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.