Fitch Rates Wynn Macau's USD750m Sr Notes Add-On Issuance 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Wynn Macau, Ltd.'s add-on issuance of USD750m senior unsecured notes due 2021. Fitch maintains 'BB' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Wynn Macau, Ltd; Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. (Wynn Macau S.A.); Wynn Las Vegas LLC (Wynn Las Vegas); and Wynn Resorts, Ltd (Wynn Resorts; collectively Wynn). Fitch rates Wynn Macau S.A.'s senior secured credit facility 'BBB-' and Wynn Macau, Ltd.'s existing senior unsecured notes 'BB'. At Wynn Las Vegas, Fitch rates the first mortgage notes (FMNs) 'BB+' and the senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will mature in October 2021, about eight months before Wynn's Macau concession is due to expire in June 2022. The USD750m of new notes are an add-on to USD600m of 5.25% senior unsecured notes issued in October 2013. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and will not have meaningful restrictive covenants. The 'BB' rating on the Wynn Macau, Ltd notes is on par with the 'BB' IDR and two notches below the 'BBB-' rating on the Wynn Macau S.A. USD2.5bn credit facility. Fitch believes that the senior notes would be fully covered in an event of default at Wynn Macau, Ltd given the substantial equity value (about USD24.5bn market capitalization), but does not notch up the rating of the notes from the IDR. This is because the notes are subordinated to the Wynn Macau S.A. credit facility in terms of organizational structure and collateral. There will also be no debt incurrence covenants at the Wynn Macau, Ltd level, which would allow Wynn Macau, Ltd to incur additional debt in the future and dilute the recovery prospects for the noteholders. Wynn may choose to issue additional debt out of Wynn Macau, Ltd to possibly fund its U.S. project pipeline, pay any settlements potentially arising from the Okada dispute and/or ramp up shareholder-friendly activity at Wynn Resorts and Wynn Macau, Ltd. Fitch views the transaction as neutral with respect to Wynn's IDRs, as it improves Wynn's overall liquidity at the expense of a near-term increase in leverage. Consolidated proforma gross leverage increases by about one-half turn to 5.1x from 4.6x for the latest 12 month (LTM) period ending Dec. 31, 2013. When calculating leverage for Wynn, Fitch subtracts income attributable to minority interests from EBITDA. The increase in leverage is offset by improved liquidity. The increased liquidity at Wynn Macau, Ltd provides Wynn added flexibility in funding its USD4bn Cotai project (Wynn Palace) while maintaining its USD500m per year dividends out of Wynn Resorts and potentially addressing requirements to fund additional development if Wynn receives a license in Massachusetts. Wynn Macau, Ltd's available liquidity pro forma for the USD750m issuance is nearly USD4bn as of 31 December 2013. This includes USD1.55bn available on the revolver at Wynn Macau, S.A. and nearly USD1.7bn in available cash (net of cage cash, estimated by Fitch to be USD150m). In the first two months of the year, Macau gaming revenues grew 24%, so far well outperforming Fitch's initial 2014 outlook of 12% growth for the market. Fitch's estimated pro forma run-rate discretionary free cash flow (FCF) for Wynn Macau, Ltd has increased to roughly USD1bn from around USD900m when the initial unsecured notes were issued in October 2013. This includes between USD1.1bn and USD1.2bn in EBITDA net of corporate expense and royalty fees and between USD100m and USD150m in combined interest expense and maintenance capex. PARENT-SUBSIDIARY RATING RELATIONSHIPS The 'BB' IDR on Wynn, the parent and its subsidiaries reflects the financial strength of the Macau subsidiary (pro forma net debt is minimal and Wynn Macau property EBITDA is more than USD1.3bn), which offsets the weaker financial strength at the Las Vegas subsidiary (roughly 6.5x net leverage with USD487m of property EBITDA). Management's historically prudent balance sheet management and Wynn's strong brand value and high asset quality are also positively factored into the ratings. Fitch links the IDRs of the parent and Wynn's operating subsidiaries. Linkage is supported by strong strategic linkage between the entities (i.e. common branding, management, cross-marketing, etc.) and a precedent of support to the weaker Las Vegas subsidiary. However, there are no structural or legal provisions, such as cross-defaults or guarantees, that support linking the ratings. Fitch analyzes Wynn mostly on a consolidated basis, but deducts earnings attributable to minority interest from EBITDA. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch may upgrade Wynn's IDR to 'BB+' as consolidated gross leverage approaches 4x and net leverage declines below 4x following the ramp up of Wynn's USD4bn Cotai project, which is slated for early 2016 opening. An earlier upgrade is possible if Fitch gains a fair amount of comfort that the forecast leverage will be in line with these thresholds once the project ramps up. Following the issuance, cushion is weaker at the 'BB' IDR for operating declines, additional borrowing to support the Cotai project, other possible developments, and/or potential settlements related to the Okada dispute. Should these or other pressures cause gross leverage to sustain above 5x (6.5x before Cotai ramps up), there could be pressure on the ratings. Additional clarity on approvals and timing of the next Cotai development phase (Wynn Diamond) could pressure ratings if it prevents de-leveraging post-Wynn Palace and causes gross leverage to sustain above 5x for an extended period. Contacts: Primary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Committee Chairperson Jamie Rizzo, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0548 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Eye in the Sky Series: Macau - Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor' (Feb. 13, 2014); --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Gaming - Deleveraging Potential' (Dec. 16, 2013); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 19, 2013); --'Fitch Rates Wynn Macau's $500MM Sr Notes 'BB'; Affirms Wynn's IDRs at 'BB' (Oct. 20, 2013); --'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight - Wynn Resorts, Limited' (Sept. 4, 2013); and --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013). Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Eye in the Sky Series: Macau (Gaming Jurisdiction Surveillance Monitor) here 2014 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Deleveraging Potential) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings, Inc. here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.